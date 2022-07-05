'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Fans Support Garcelle Beauvais Amid Explosive Erika Jayne Clip

Fans to the rescue!

After Bravo shared a series of explosive clips from an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Monday, July 4, including one snippet in which Erika Jayne told costar Garcelle Beauvais’s 14-year-old son to “f**k off, fans are flocking to social media to share their support for Beauvais and her family.

In the sneak preview of the current season’s ninth episode, which is set to hit airwaves on Wednesday, July 6, a seemingly intoxicated Jayne is heard using vulgarity towards Beauvis’ teenage son Jax after he reached for his mother’s flowers as his family was leaving an event.