“It’s really why I can give a major pass and of course, it’s not my child,” the Beverly Beach designer said of the former Chicago star's behavior. “She had a few drinks, she doesn’t get like that — I don’t think I can ever remember a time where she was that loose and free.”

In the third snippet, Richards seemingly tells costar Stracke that she does not believe she ever had two miscarriages amid the cashmere designer's on-going rift with Diana Jenkins, who recently went through a devastating miscarriage of her own.

While trying to connect with Jenkins, Stracke tells her about her past pregnancy struggles. Richards cuts into their conversation to say she never knew about her pregnancy loss and "doesn't believe" the southern born reality star. After Stracke notes it is a “very personal thing” to go through, Richards horribly adds, “I love you, but this feels like bulls**t.”

