Protective Mama! Garcelle Beauvais Shades 'RHOBH' Cast Members After They Laugh Off Erika Jayne's Treatment Of Her Sons
Garcelle Beauvais has seemingly addressed the shocking treatment of her sons, a situation that was shown on this week's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In recently dropped sneak peeks, a drunk Erika Jayne hits on the actress' older son Oliver and then tells her 14-year-old son Jax to "F**k off," to which Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley later laughed about in a separate clip.
“This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid," Beauvais began her Tuesday, July 5, post on Instagram. "You boys make me so proud … you are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don’t deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs."
While many of her costars were treating her children in a horrible manner, bestie Sutton Stracke made sure to have her back. "Sweet guys! ❤️❤️❤️," the Sutton Boutique owner commented, while Richards' older sister Kathy Hilton made her support known by leaving three heart eye emojis under the sweet photo of the boys.
After coming under intense scrutiny for brushing off the Pretty Mess author's mean remarks, the Halloween actress came out in defense of her reaction. “I was laughing about a friend’s drunken, ridiculous behavior. NOT about disrespecting someone’s child,” Richards claimed.
“I think you know me better than that by now. I wasn’t even there to see this and only heard about Erika and what she had said later," she continued.
After the videos dropped over the holiday weekend, Beauvais commented on a clip of Richards and the Beverly Beach designer shrugging off Jayne's actions. “Nope never saw this scene until now 😡,” the Wild Wild West star wrote on Twitter.
As OK! previously reported, the former child actor and Kemsley did not think Jayne's treatment of Beauvais' sons was that bad. “It’s really why I can give a major pass, and of course, it’s not my child. She had a few drinks, she doesn’t get like that. I don’t think I can ever remember a time where she was that loose and free," Kemsley strangely said.
“I mean it’s not funny, but it is funny," Richards stated, while her husband Maurico Umansky chimed in that it was “great that she [Jayne] did that."