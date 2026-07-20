'RHOC' Alum Jeana Keough Diagnosed With Tongue Cancer After Months of Pain
July 20 2026, Updated 12:49 p.m. ET
Jeana Keough is battling tongue cancer after months of persistent pain that she initially believed was caused by a tooth
rubbing against her tongue.
Her daughter, Kara Keough Bosworth, shared the diagnosis, revealing that a biopsy confirmed Jeana has squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue after the sore failed to heal.
Jeana became a familiar face to Bravo viewers as one of the original cast members on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She appeared on the reality series for five seasons before stepping away from her full-time role.
Jeana Keough Underwent Two Surgeries Before Cancer Spread Was Found
As reported by TMZ, Kara explained that what first seemed like a minor issue turned into a serious medical diagnosis after months of discomfort.
Kara said that her mother, Jeana, had surgery to remove the tumor. She later underwent a second operation to remove lymph nodes as doctors continued evaluating her condition. However, it was later discovered that the cancer had spread.
Jeana is now in her fifth week of treatment, which includes chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy.
The treatments have taken a heavy toll on the former reality star. According to Kara, Jeana has been left exhausted and is struggling to eat or drink because of severe pain affecting her mouth and throat.
The lengthy treatment has also forced Jeana to step away from work. Since she works on commission in real estate, being unable to work has reportedly added financial pressure.
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Daughter Kara Keough Bosworth Launches GoFundMe to Help With Expenses
Kara launched a GoFundMe campaign for her mother, saying she and her brothers want Jeana to focus on her recovery instead of financial stress.
"Any funds raised will go directly toward expenses, everyday living costs, nutrition, and the additional support she needs while undergoing treatment," the fundraising page stated. "Most of all, your generosity will remind her that she is not fighting this battle alone. Whether you're able to donate, share this page, or simply keep Jeana in your prayers, thank you."
"Your kindness, encouragement, and support mean more to our family than we can express," the message concluded.
Meanwhile, Kara and her brother, Shane Keough, are standing by their mother as she undergoes cancer treatment. They shared a joint Instagram post on July 19 alongside a photo of Jeana sitting on a couch.
In the post, they wrote, "She is kind to everyone — even to people who have nothing to offer her in return. She is generous to a fault. She gives people the benefit of the doubt, even when they’ve proven, over and over again, that they don’t deserve her grace."
They continued, "Everyone who knows her knows this: she’s almost impossibly optimistic in the face of terrifying things — wildfires, cancer, uncertainty."
The message added, "Yet somehow she’s always been afraid of the simplest thing: being vulnerable enough to ask for help."