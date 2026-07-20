'RHOC' Alum Jeana Keough Diagnosed With Tongue Cancer After Months of Pain

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Jeana Keough is battling tongue cancer after months of persistent pain that she initially believed was caused by a tooth rubbing against her tongue. Her daughter, Kara Keough Bosworth, shared the diagnosis, revealing that a biopsy confirmed Jeana has squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue after the sore failed to heal. Jeana became a familiar face to Bravo viewers as one of the original cast members on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She appeared on the reality series for five seasons before stepping away from her full-time role.

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Jeana Keough Underwent Two Surgeries Before Cancer Spread Was Found

Source: @jeanakeough/Instagram Jeana Keough underwent multiple surgeries after doctors discovered her tongue cancer had spread.

As reported by TMZ, Kara explained that what first seemed like a minor issue turned into a serious medical diagnosis after months of discomfort. Kara said that her mother, Jeana, had surgery to remove the tumor. She later underwent a second operation to remove lymph nodes as doctors continued evaluating her condition. However, it was later discovered that the cancer had spread. Jeana is now in her fifth week of treatment, which includes chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy.

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Source: @jeanakeough/Instagram Jeana Keough has been left exhausted and unable to work as she battles tongue cancer.

The treatments have taken a heavy toll on the former reality star. According to Kara, Jeana has been left exhausted and is struggling to eat or drink because of severe pain affecting her mouth and throat. The lengthy treatment has also forced Jeana to step away from work. Since she works on commission in real estate, being unable to work has reportedly added financial pressure.

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Daughter Kara Keough Bosworth Launches GoFundMe to Help With Expenses

Source: @jeanakeough/Instagram Jeana Keough's daughter launched a fundraiser to help cover living expenses during the former Bravo star's cancer battle.

Kara launched a GoFundMe campaign for her mother, saying she and her brothers want Jeana to focus on her recovery instead of financial stress. "Any funds raised will go directly toward expenses, everyday living costs, nutrition, and the additional support she needs while undergoing treatment," the fundraising page stated. "Most of all, your generosity will remind her that she is not fighting this battle alone. Whether you're able to donate, share this page, or simply keep Jeana in your prayers, thank you." "Your kindness, encouragement, and support mean more to our family than we can express," the message concluded.

Source: @jeanakeough/Instagram Jeana Keough's children praised their mother's strength in a heartfelt message amid her cancer treatment.