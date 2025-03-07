or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > teddi mellencamp
OK LogoHEALTH

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Devastating Health Update as 5 More Tumors Have Been Found

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp revealed five more tumors were found in her body.

By:

March 7 2025, Published 10:03 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Teddi Mellencamp shared a devastating health update, revealing doctors found five more tumors in her body amid her brain cancer battle.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp is battling brain cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

“Update from my scans today: I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote March 6 on Instagram. “These are all a direct result of my melanoma.”

She explained doctors are “hopeful” the “additional mutations” will be taken out “via immunotherapy,” which will take place March 11 at 11 a.m.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp said she misses Erika Jayne.

Article continues below advertisement

“I am feeling positive and excited — that I will beat these tumors, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina’s [Jolie] kids names,” she continued.

Mellencamp concluded by sending a brazen message to her disease, stating: “With all due… f--- off, cancer!”

She also addressed her return to the “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast she co-hosts with Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge in a separate post.

MORE ON:
teddi mellencamp

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp co-hosts the 'Two T's In A Pod' podcast with Tamra Judge.

Article continues below advertisement

“I don’t actually know,” she shared about when she will be back on the hit show. “I would assume next week, but I’m listening to what the doctors and my bosses think is best for my brain. I think when you have four brain tumors and then you have to go through these different things, you have to protect yourself. But of course, I miss the pod. I miss chatting with [my co-host Tamra Judge]. I miss Erika [Jayne]. I miss laughing. I miss watching all those ridiculous shows.”

She is currently “listening to her body” but insisted she “will be back” on the podcast in the future.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp was hospitalized for 16 days.

Article continues below advertisement

On February 11, Mellencamp was rushed to the hospital.

“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram February 12. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”

After a 16-day stay at the hospital, Mellencamp was released and returned home.

“Thank you to all my loves and life savers for getting me to this day!” she said on her car ride home. Once she was back in her house, the blonde babe shared with fans she was on the treadmill — albeit slowly.

“Obviously very emotional watching your body change with so much medication from the brain tumors,” she told her supporters at the time. “But just trying to remember how grateful I am that I can move my body again. One day at a time and I'll get back to where I wanna be, feeling my best.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.