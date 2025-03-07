Teddi Mellencamp Shares Devastating Health Update as 5 More Tumors Have Been Found

“Update from my scans today: I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote March 6 on Instagram. “These are all a direct result of my melanoma.”

She explained doctors are “hopeful” the “additional mutations” will be taken out “via immunotherapy,” which will take place March 11 at 11 a.m.