Teddi Mellencamp Shares Devastating Health Update as 5 More Tumors Have Been Found
Teddi Mellencamp shared a devastating health update, revealing doctors found five more tumors in her body amid her brain cancer battle.
“Update from my scans today: I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote March 6 on Instagram. “These are all a direct result of my melanoma.”
She explained doctors are “hopeful” the “additional mutations” will be taken out “via immunotherapy,” which will take place March 11 at 11 a.m.
“I am feeling positive and excited — that I will beat these tumors, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina’s [Jolie] kids names,” she continued.
Mellencamp concluded by sending a brazen message to her disease, stating: “With all due… f--- off, cancer!”
She also addressed her return to the “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast she co-hosts with Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge in a separate post.
“I don’t actually know,” she shared about when she will be back on the hit show. “I would assume next week, but I’m listening to what the doctors and my bosses think is best for my brain. I think when you have four brain tumors and then you have to go through these different things, you have to protect yourself. But of course, I miss the pod. I miss chatting with [my co-host Tamra Judge]. I miss Erika [Jayne]. I miss laughing. I miss watching all those ridiculous shows.”
She is currently “listening to her body” but insisted she “will be back” on the podcast in the future.
On February 11, Mellencamp was rushed to the hospital.
“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram February 12. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
After a 16-day stay at the hospital, Mellencamp was released and returned home.
“Thank you to all my loves and life savers for getting me to this day!” she said on her car ride home. Once she was back in her house, the blonde babe shared with fans she was on the treadmill — albeit slowly.
“Obviously very emotional watching your body change with so much medication from the brain tumors,” she told her supporters at the time. “But just trying to remember how grateful I am that I can move my body again. One day at a time and I'll get back to where I wanna be, feeling my best.”