or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > RHOC
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Will Katie Ginella Appear on Season 20 of 'RHOC' After Her 'Issues' With the Cast Were Exposed? Insider Reveals Bravo Could 'Add Some New People to the Mix' to Create More Drama

Photo of Katie Ginella
Source: Bravo

An insider discussed two scenarios for 'RHOC' Season 20, one in which Katie Ginella returns, and another in which she doesn't.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 3 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

After being more or less ousted on the August 28 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, an insider exclusively dished to OK! about the chances of Katie Ginella returning for Season 20 of the show.

“With all of the drama on Season 19 of RHOC, people are starting to wonder what Season 20 would look like,” a source said, explaining there are “two ways Bravo can go about things.”

Article continues below advertisement

One Scenario for 'RHOC' Season 20 Is to Keep Katie Ginella

Photo of Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow
Source: Bravo

An insider shared it would make sense for Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow to stay on 'RHOC' with Katie Ginella.

One would be to keep Ginella, who they claimed has a “huge, loud fanbase online” and is friends with Tamra Judge.

“They could bring Vicki Gunvalson back, who Katie gets along with, and Tamra has said deserves a spot on the show,” they continued. “And then they could possibly add one more of Katie’s friends to the mix."

The source noted it "would make sense for Heather Dubrow to stay" as it's the 20th season and then "add some new people to the mix."

Article continues below advertisement

Another Possibility for 'RHOC' Season 20 Is Letting Katie Ginella Go

Photo of Katie Ginella
Source: Bravo

A source said it's 'unknown what direction Bravo will end up going in' for 'RHOC' Season 20.

While this is one potential scenario, the insider shared there is another possibility of Ginella being let go “due to her issues with the cast,” but they view this one as more problematic.

“The problem is… they’d then have to start turning on each other again… and, as it stands, they made a storyline out of turning on Katie so that wouldn’t really make much sense that they suddenly turned on each other,” the source explained.

“It’s unknown what direction Bravo will end up going in at this point in time as the reunion hasn’t been filmed yet and that will play a big role, but it will sure be interesting to see what ends up happening for Season 20,” they concluded.

MORE ON:
RHOC

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bravo Removed Katie Ginella 'From the Mix for a Bit'

Photo of Katie Ginella and Shannon Beador
Source: Bravo

An insider previously shared 'removed' Katie 'from the mix for a bit.'

As OK! reported, Ginella’s appearance on August 28 will be her last major one “for a while.”

"Bravo felt that all of the women were coming for her and decided to remove her from the mix for a bit,” a source previously revealed.

“It was clear all of the women had planned to band together to take Katie down and they ended up refusing to film with her,” they elaborated. While Ginella wanted to film the cast trip, the insider said Bravo “still thought it was best for her to sit out the cast trip.”

Photo of Gretchen Rossi, Katie Ginella and Jennifer Pedranti
Source: Bravo

Katie Ginella began 'RHOC' Season 19 in a good place with Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti, but that fizzled out.

“Fans of Katie’s can stay tuned, though, as this is not the end of her story on TV,” they added.

While Ginella began the season being close with Jennifer Pedranti, after the cast all underwent lie detector tests on the August 28 episode — which Ginella completely failed — they had a falling out. Ginella was also friends with Gretchen Rossi, but that relationship fizzled after the former insisted the latter told her she was roofied and went to the hospital after Season 4’s infamous “naked wasted” episode. Rossi denied ever having said these things to Ginella.

Bravo does not comment on casting for upcoming seasons of The Real Housewives.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.