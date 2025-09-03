EXCLUSIVE Will Katie Ginella Appear on Season 20 of 'RHOC' After Her 'Issues' With the Cast Were Exposed? Insider Reveals Bravo Could 'Add Some New People to the Mix' to Create More Drama Source: Bravo An insider discussed two scenarios for 'RHOC' Season 20, one in which Katie Ginella returns, and another in which she doesn't. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Sept. 3 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

After being more or less ousted on the August 28 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, an insider exclusively dished to OK! about the chances of Katie Ginella returning for Season 20 of the show. “With all of the drama on Season 19 of RHOC, people are starting to wonder what Season 20 would look like,” a source said, explaining there are “two ways Bravo can go about things.”

One Scenario for 'RHOC' Season 20 Is to Keep Katie Ginella

Source: Bravo An insider shared it would make sense for Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow to stay on 'RHOC' with Katie Ginella.

One would be to keep Ginella, who they claimed has a “huge, loud fanbase online” and is friends with Tamra Judge. “They could bring Vicki Gunvalson back, who Katie gets along with, and Tamra has said deserves a spot on the show,” they continued. “And then they could possibly add one more of Katie’s friends to the mix." The source noted it "would make sense for Heather Dubrow to stay" as it's the 20th season and then "add some new people to the mix."

Another Possibility for 'RHOC' Season 20 Is Letting Katie Ginella Go

Source: Bravo A source said it's 'unknown what direction Bravo will end up going in' for 'RHOC' Season 20.

While this is one potential scenario, the insider shared there is another possibility of Ginella being let go “due to her issues with the cast,” but they view this one as more problematic. “The problem is… they’d then have to start turning on each other again… and, as it stands, they made a storyline out of turning on Katie so that wouldn’t really make much sense that they suddenly turned on each other,” the source explained. “It’s unknown what direction Bravo will end up going in at this point in time as the reunion hasn’t been filmed yet and that will play a big role, but it will sure be interesting to see what ends up happening for Season 20,” they concluded.

Bravo Removed Katie Ginella 'From the Mix for a Bit'

Source: Bravo An insider previously shared 'removed' Katie 'from the mix for a bit.'

As OK! reported, Ginella’s appearance on August 28 will be her last major one “for a while.” "Bravo felt that all of the women were coming for her and decided to remove her from the mix for a bit,” a source previously revealed. “It was clear all of the women had planned to band together to take Katie down and they ended up refusing to film with her,” they elaborated. While Ginella wanted to film the cast trip, the insider said Bravo “still thought it was best for her to sit out the cast trip.”

Source: Bravo Katie Ginella began 'RHOC' Season 19 in a good place with Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti, but that fizzled out.