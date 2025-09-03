Will Katie Ginella Appear on Season 20 of 'RHOC' After Her 'Issues' With the Cast Were Exposed? Insider Reveals Bravo Could 'Add Some New People to the Mix' to Create More Drama
After being more or less ousted on the August 28 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, an insider exclusively dished to OK! about the chances of Katie Ginella returning for Season 20 of the show.
“With all of the drama on Season 19 of RHOC, people are starting to wonder what Season 20 would look like,” a source said, explaining there are “two ways Bravo can go about things.”
One Scenario for 'RHOC' Season 20 Is to Keep Katie Ginella
One would be to keep Ginella, who they claimed has a “huge, loud fanbase online” and is friends with Tamra Judge.
“They could bring Vicki Gunvalson back, who Katie gets along with, and Tamra has said deserves a spot on the show,” they continued. “And then they could possibly add one more of Katie’s friends to the mix."
The source noted it "would make sense for Heather Dubrow to stay" as it's the 20th season and then "add some new people to the mix."
Another Possibility for 'RHOC' Season 20 Is Letting Katie Ginella Go
While this is one potential scenario, the insider shared there is another possibility of Ginella being let go “due to her issues with the cast,” but they view this one as more problematic.
“The problem is… they’d then have to start turning on each other again… and, as it stands, they made a storyline out of turning on Katie so that wouldn’t really make much sense that they suddenly turned on each other,” the source explained.
“It’s unknown what direction Bravo will end up going in at this point in time as the reunion hasn’t been filmed yet and that will play a big role, but it will sure be interesting to see what ends up happening for Season 20,” they concluded.
- 'RHOC' Newcomer Katie Ginella Has 'Been Called a Liar' as She Films 'Tough' Season, Source Reveals: 'She's Held Her Own'
- RHOC's Katie Ginella to Make 'Last Appearance for a While' on August 28 Episode After Being 'Ganged Up On': Source
- Is Katie Ginella Exiting 'RHOC' After 'Major Altercation' With Gretchen Rossi and Emily Simpson? Inside the Girls' Trip Gone Awry
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bravo Removed Katie Ginella 'From the Mix for a Bit'
As OK! reported, Ginella’s appearance on August 28 will be her last major one “for a while.”
"Bravo felt that all of the women were coming for her and decided to remove her from the mix for a bit,” a source previously revealed.
“It was clear all of the women had planned to band together to take Katie down and they ended up refusing to film with her,” they elaborated. While Ginella wanted to film the cast trip, the insider said Bravo “still thought it was best for her to sit out the cast trip.”
“Fans of Katie’s can stay tuned, though, as this is not the end of her story on TV,” they added.
While Ginella began the season being close with Jennifer Pedranti, after the cast all underwent lie detector tests on the August 28 episode — which Ginella completely failed — they had a falling out. Ginella was also friends with Gretchen Rossi, but that relationship fizzled after the former insisted the latter told her she was roofied and went to the hospital after Season 4’s infamous “naked wasted” episode. Rossi denied ever having said these things to Ginella.
Bravo does not comment on casting for upcoming seasons of The Real Housewives.