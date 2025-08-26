REALITY TV NEWS 'RHOC' Star Alexis Bellino Claims Gretchen Rossi and Katie Ginella Are Both Lying About Roofie Allegations Involving Tamra Judge Source: Bravo Alexis Bellino said Gretchen Rossi and Katie Ginella are both lying about roofie allegations involving Tamra Judge. Stacey Sanderson Aug. 26 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

The 'RHOC' Roofie Allegation

Source: Bravo Alexis Bellino insisted Gretchen Rossi 'got caught lying.'

During the currently airing Season 19 of RHOC, Judge informed Rossi that Ginella had told a reporter Judge tried to roofie her that night. Rossi denied ever making allegations against Judge, and Ginella refuted claims she spoke to a reporter. Later, she insisted Rossi had indeed made the claims about Judge. In an appearance on the “Reality With the King With Carlos King” podcast, Bellino said she “one million percent” believes Rossi told Ginella about the allegations against Judge. “Both Katie and Gretchen got caught lying and saying one thing and then saying the other,” she continued, stating they should have just 'fessed “up at the beginning.”

Alexis Bellino Is 'Shocked' by the Lies

Source: Bravo Alexis Bellino said she's 'shocked' by the lies on 'RHOC.'

Bellino was also confused why something that happened a dozen years ago was being brought up now. “It wasn’t an affair with a husband,” she said. “It was a stupid little drinking fest words. I don’t think Tamra was correct in using that verbiage and making a joke about that. However, [since] 12 years ago, Tamra’s grown. She’s grown up a little bit.” Bellino confessed she’s “shocked” by “how the lies are just… coming around and no one’s learning from their mistake[s].”

Alexis Bellino Calls Out Katie Ginella Over a Video of Shannon Beador

Source: Bravo Alexis Bellino insisted Katie Ginella played her a recording of Shannon Beador.

Even though she’s not on the current season, Bellino’s name was brought up since she had shared that Ginella once showed her a voice recording of Shannon Beador losing it last season. Ginella insisted Bellino was lying. “She shows me the audio that she wants to take back and [says] she didn’t show me,” Bellino spilled. “Hello, I’m not going to lie about it. Nor would I know everything that was said on that [recording] if you hadn’t let me listen to the whole minute-and-a-half.” She also shared she previously gave Ginella so many "accolades” because she hadn’t “yet been burned by Katie.” “So, the problem is now … I’ve seen the true colors the other women are saying, and now you go back and recount everything everyone’s saying,” she added. “You have all the evidence of all of her lies.”

A Bravo Blogger Accused Katie Ginella of Lying

Source: Bravo A Bravo blogger insisted Katie Ginella lied about a phone call they had.