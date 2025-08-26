'RHOC' Star Alexis Bellino Claims Gretchen Rossi and Katie Ginella Are Both Lying About Roofie Allegations Involving Tamra Judge
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino called out Gretchen Rossi and Katie Ginella, claiming they both are lying about roofie allegations involving Tamra Judge.
During a taping at a 2008 party for RHOC, Judge infamously whispered to Vicki Gunvalson about getting Rossi “naked wasted.”
The 'RHOC' Roofie Allegation
During the currently airing Season 19 of RHOC, Judge informed Rossi that Ginella had told a reporter Judge tried to roofie her that night. Rossi denied ever making allegations against Judge, and Ginella refuted claims she spoke to a reporter. Later, she insisted Rossi had indeed made the claims about Judge.
In an appearance on the “Reality With the King With Carlos King” podcast, Bellino said she “one million percent” believes Rossi told Ginella about the allegations against Judge.
“Both Katie and Gretchen got caught lying and saying one thing and then saying the other,” she continued, stating they should have just 'fessed “up at the beginning.”
Alexis Bellino Is 'Shocked' by the Lies
Bellino was also confused why something that happened a dozen years ago was being brought up now.
“It wasn’t an affair with a husband,” she said. “It was a stupid little drinking fest words. I don’t think Tamra was correct in using that verbiage and making a joke about that. However, [since] 12 years ago, Tamra’s grown. She’s grown up a little bit.”
Bellino confessed she’s “shocked” by “how the lies are just… coming around and no one’s learning from their mistake[s].”
- Alexis Bellino Challenges Katie Ginella to Lie Detector Test Over Shannon Beador Recording Drama
- Feud Explodes: Gretchen Rossi Fires Back at Tamra Judge After She Claimed 'RHOC' Castmates Think Her Mental Health Struggles Are a Facade: 'Rubs Me the Wrong Way'
- 'RHOC' Cast Was 'Absolutely Brutal' to Tamra Judge While She Was Going Through a 'Tough' Time: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Alexis Bellino Calls Out Katie Ginella Over a Video of Shannon Beador
Even though she’s not on the current season, Bellino’s name was brought up since she had shared that Ginella once showed her a voice recording of Shannon Beador losing it last season. Ginella insisted Bellino was lying.
“She shows me the audio that she wants to take back and [says] she didn’t show me,” Bellino spilled. “Hello, I’m not going to lie about it. Nor would I know everything that was said on that [recording] if you hadn’t let me listen to the whole minute-and-a-half.”
She also shared she previously gave Ginella so many "accolades” because she hadn’t “yet been burned by Katie.”
“So, the problem is now … I’ve seen the true colors the other women are saying, and now you go back and recount everything everyone’s saying,” she added. “You have all the evidence of all of her lies.”
A Bravo Blogger Accused Katie Ginella of Lying
Bellino isn’t the only one calling out Ginella for not being truthful.
As OK! reported, Christina Huber, a.k.a. “The Bravo Babe” on social media, claimed Ginella lied about having had a phone call with her on the first episode of Season 19 of RHOC.
“I was in shock and so disappointed that when confronted in the premiere, she lied,” she explicitly shared. “Lying in her confessional on national television, knowing the screenshots [of the call log] are there, is bizarre. How disrespectful to the producers as well.”
A source close to Ginella refuted Huber’s claims, declaring, “This attempt to be part of the narrative this season is extremely transparent. It’s drama fabricated by someone who is clearly desperate to be part of the conversation. It’s laughable.”