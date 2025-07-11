'RHONJ' Alum and MAGA Supporter Amber Marchese Slams Donald Trump's Handling of the Epstein Files: 'It Felt Like a Kick to the Stomach'

“I’ve supported the MAGA movement from day one. I still believe in what it stands for — putting America first, protecting our children, draining the swamp,” Marchese shared. “But I’ll be honest, Trump’s refusal to release the Epstein files hurt. It felt like a kick in the stomach.”

She went on to note it’s “not a partisan issue,” but rather about getting “justice for victims” and “exposing a network of predators” she feels have been protected “for far too long.”

“Trump had the power to blow the lid off it, and he didn’t,” she said. “That silence and denial speaks volumes.”