'RHONJ' Alum and MAGA Supporter Amber Marchese Slams Donald Trump's Handling of the Epstein Files: 'It Felt Like a Kick to the Stomach'
Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Amber Marchese has been vocal about her support for Donald Trump for years — however, she recently took to social media to air out some of her issues with the current administration. After the Department of Justice released a memo claiming there is no such thing as a "client list" despite Attorney General Pam Bondi insisting they were on her desk in February, the president has remained mum about the situation.
Amber Marchese's Upset With Donald Trump Over the Epstein Files
“I’ve supported the MAGA movement from day one. I still believe in what it stands for — putting America first, protecting our children, draining the swamp,” Marchese shared. “But I’ll be honest, Trump’s refusal to release the Epstein files hurt. It felt like a kick in the stomach.”
She went on to note it’s “not a partisan issue,” but rather about getting “justice for victims” and “exposing a network of predators” she feels have been protected “for far too long.”
“Trump had the power to blow the lid off it, and he didn’t,” she said. “That silence and denial speaks volumes.”
Amber Marchese Is Unhappy With Donald Trump's Ukraine Action
There’s one other issue Marchese made clear she has with Trump.
“I am not good with him sending weapons to Ukraine,” she said, referring to recent reports he would be assisting the war-torn country. “That's exactly the opposite of what I voted for. It’s like this isn’t even Trump.”
Amber Marchese Has a Bone to Pick With Jared Kushner
She then addressed Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner for some of the work he's doing in the Garden State.
“Let me say this: Jared Kushner and his family that run Kushner properties are actively ruining my beautiful rural town of Colts Neck with the ugly monstrosity he’s building,” she said. “He’s a pig developer with zero respect for the community or its history. So at this point, the entire family is on my s--- list.”
Amber Marchese Still Believes in MAGA
While she “still believes in the mission” of MAGA, Marchese said it’s important not to “turn a blind eye when our own side fails us.” “If we want real change, we have to demand better — even from the people we once trusted most,” she concluded.
Marchese appeared on Season 6 of RHONJ, departing after just one year on the franchise. She recently spoke to OK! about her new show, City of Honor.