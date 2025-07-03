'RHONJ' Alum Amber Marchese's New Venture: Reality Star Joins Crime Drama 'City of Honor'

“This isn’t just a role for me — it’s a creative homecoming,” Marchese stated, gushing over her new role. “City of Honor is raw, thought-provoking, and full of heart. It’s the kind of story I’ve always wanted to help tell.”

The series was filmed in various locations throughout New Jersey, and Marchese promises it will capture a “grounded authenticity that matches its emotional intensity.”

She noted there are themes of “loyalty, justice, grief and redemption that anchor the pilot, setting the tone for what promises to be one of television’s most gripping new dramas.” The show premiered on streaming platform Fawesome on June 27 and is coming soon to Amazon Prime, Tubi and more.