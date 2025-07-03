or
'RHONJ' Alum Amber Marchese's New Venture: Reality Star Joins Crime Drama 'City of Honor'

Photo of Amber Marchese
Source: @amber_marchese/Instagram

'RHONJ' alum Amber Marchese exclusively dished on the new TV series she's starring in.

By:

July 3 2025, Published 12:39 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Amber Marchese is stepping back into the spotlight after last appearing on reality TV in 2016.

Marchese is part of City of Honor, a bold new character-driven crime drama, which she says marks her “entry into producing and creative leadership.”

Source: Martial Arts Xperience/YouTube

Amber Marchese stars in 'City of Honor.'

The series is directed by Jose Luis Torres II, the rising talent behind the 2024 global hit Killer Ex, who also stars alongside Marchese.

“The new show takes place on the gritty streets of a fictionalized southern New Jersey city,” Marchese shared with OK!. “I play a pivotal role in the West End Task Force, a team of detectives fighting a surge in violent crime while managing their own personal demons.”

A Task Force

Photo of Amber Marchese
Source: Martial Arts Xperience/YouTube

Amber Marchese is part of a 'diverse ensemble' in 'City of Honor.'

The story primarily focuses on Torres’ character, Detective Sergeant Dante Perez, a war-wounded cop haunted by grief and moral ambiguity.

In the show, the task force navigates escalating gang threats, a brutal serial killer and a political landscape ready to dismantle them.

Straight Outta Compton star Marcus Taylor and Felix Cortes, who appeared in Cobra Kai, appear alongside Marchese and Torres.

“We have a stellar, diverse ensemble,” Marchese dished.

'A Creative Homecoming'

Photo of Amber Marchese
Source: @amber_marchese/Instagram

Amber Marchese called 'City of Honor' a 'creative homecoming.'

“This isn’t just a role for me — it’s a creative homecoming,” Marchese stated, gushing over her new role. “City of Honor is raw, thought-provoking, and full of heart. It’s the kind of story I’ve always wanted to help tell.”

The series was filmed in various locations throughout New Jersey, and Marchese promises it will capture a “grounded authenticity that matches its emotional intensity.”

She noted there are themes of “loyalty, justice, grief and redemption that anchor the pilot, setting the tone for what promises to be one of television’s most gripping new dramas.” The show premiered on streaming platform Fawesome on June 27 and is coming soon to Amazon Prime, Tubi and more.

Teresa Giudice's Financial Problems

Photo of Luis Ruelas sand Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Amber and Jim Marchese called out Teresa Giudice for her tax lien.

Amber spoke to OK! earlier this year regarding her costar Teresa Giudice’s new financial problems with her and husband Luis Ruelastax liens.

“Even I know how to use TurboTax,” Amber joked at the time. “At the end of the day, it’s astonishing that someone would do this again and not learn their lesson the first time.”

Her husband, Jim, echoed her sentiments, sharing he's surprised Amber was so disliked while Teresa was — and is — so lauded.

“And yet,” he said, “we haven’t committed any felonies, we pay our bills, we’re still married, we don’t overspend on designer everything, we put an importance on savings. We are building a life for our family and paying our taxes and being good, law-abiding citizens.”

