'I Don’t Feel Sorry for Her': 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Bashed After Husband Luis Ruelas' $2.5 Million Debt Is Exposed
Teresa Giudice is in hot water!
After husband Luis Ruelas’ $2.5 million debt was exposed, users online slammed The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 52, for being with yet another man with financial troubles.
“I don’t feel sorry for her at all. You reap what you sow,” one person said, while another added, “Who is surprised by this? She made her bed.”
“Worst taste in men ever,” a third user noted, referencing how the reality TV star previously had issues with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.
“'How shocking!’ Said no one EVER 😂,” a fourth individual shared, as a fifth stated, “She deserves this.”
News recently broke that Luis was hit with a $2.5 million tax lien as he owes money to the state.
Ever since Teresa and Luis, 49, tied the knot in 2022, people have been asking questions about what he does for work.
Suspicions heightened when party planner Loriann Serna — who coordinated the launch bash for Luis’ latest business venture, Vinivia — called out the celeb for supposedly failing to pay her more than $300,000 for the event.
“Luis Ruelas, how do we get paid?!” Serna captioned a social media post about the situation, which featured an image of the couple from the party.
In response, one fan penned, “Everyone remembers that big launch for Louie with Vinivia? Well, Louie hasn’t paid the women who put it together. She is being silenced, too, but just wait. Team Teresa will label her crazy and obsessed, too; it’s how they operate.”
Additionally, in a Q&A segment online, Serna wrote, “How will you pay us the $300,000 plus you’ve owed us along with all the other vendors that are waiting? It’s been 60 days and a lot of excuses.”
She also made another upload claiming she was being silenced and argued she and Luis had a contract in place.
“I’m being told to stand down and shut up. Have grace while owed what some people pay for a home. I’m sick of shutting up,” she stated.
As OK! previously reported, though Teresa and Luis are in a tough spot, the star recently gushed over her boo while discussing her previous marriage.
On an episode of Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson’s “Undressed With Pol’ and Patrik” podcast, she revealed Joe was “never her person.”
When the topic of astrological signs came up, Teresa said, “My ex was a Gemini, no bueno. I’m a Taurus.”
Teresa then gushed about how Luis is also a Taurus.
“We get along great,” she said. “I mean, really like, we like the same things. Me and my ex, we didn't like the same things. And so I like it better. Like, I think you should like the same things. You know how they say opposites attract?”
Collider reported on Luis' financial troubles.