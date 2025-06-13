'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Shares Details of Her B----- Augmentation and Gives Shout-Out to Her Plastic Surgeon
It seems that Kylie Jenner sharing the details of her b----- augmentation has inspired countless other women to reveal the specifications of their own procedures.
The other day, Dr. Michael Fiorillo reposted an upload Melissa Gorga made that spilled the beans on how she enhanced her chest.
Melissa Gorga Reveals Details of Her B----- Implants
"340 cc's half under half over the muscle," the reality star wrote on top a photo of herself rocking a striped bikini. "Silicone, gummy bear implant 😘 @drfiorillo."
The doctor captioned his June 7 upload of Gorga, "Still a 10/10! Thanks @melissagorga."
The surgeon's Instagram followers raved over his work, with one person commenting, "I would trust him to do any procedure on me!"
"Her whole body is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," wrote another individual, with a third calling him the "best plastic surgeon."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and Fiorillo follow each other on Instagram.
The 'RHONJ' Star Hasn't Kept Her Procedure a Secret
Gorga had given her doctor a shout-out in 2021, noting in a social media post, "I get so many questions about my b------ all the time! Well here he is! I personally think he’s the best!"
"And now he’s taking my mommy in for her b----- reduction that she’s wanted for over 20 years. She has triple Ds and they’re going down to Cs!! Wish her luck. This is where Antonia gets it from," the Bravo star added, referring to her daughter.
Kylie Jenner Shocked Fans When She Shared Details of Her Implants
Gorga's b----- augmentation details come after Jenner shared her own earlier this month.
The makeup mogul made her confession following TikTok user Rachel Leary complimenting the mom-of-two for having "the most perfect, natural b--- job ever." She then told her, "Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully."
Jenner, 27, commented on her video, "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! hope this helps lol."
Dr. Terry Tubrow Says Kylie Jenner's Confession Could Be 'Dangerous'
Jenner started a movement, as since then, stars like Sami Sheen, 21, Kristin Cavallari, 38, and Juliette Porter, 27, have publicized the size of their assets.
However, Dr. Terry Dubrow exclusively told OK! that the growing trend has a dark side.
"Kylie Jenner’s recent admission about her b---- augmentation highlights an important and ongoing issue in aesthetic medicine and media influence. Two years ago, she openly expressed regret over having the procedure at 19, saying she already had ‘great b------’ and wished she hadn’t done it," he explained. "Yet now, without acknowledging that previous regret or providing context, she’s named her surgeon and shared details in a way that can easily be misinterpreted as an enthusiastic endorsement."
"For someone with such a massive following — especially among young, impressionable audiences — this sends a filtered and potentially dangerous message," the plastic surgery expert said. "It divorces the procedure from the emotional complexity and consequences she herself has acknowledged. Plastic surgery is not a casual trend or a one-size-fits-all solution; it’s a serious medical decision that deserves thought, maturity and context."