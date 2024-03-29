Teresa Giudice 'Convinced' Husband Luis Ruelas Would Never 'Cheat on Her' After Split Rumors Swirl
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are still going strong!
Despite The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple being plagued by split rumors, people in their inner circle say Giudice, 51, has been more confident than ever that her marriage to Ruelas, 48, will last.
Per the source, the Bravo star, who married the entrepreneur in 2021, "is convinced that as much as Luis flirts, he would never cheat on her."
According to the insider, Giudice also has a good time chatting it up with other men as well. "Putting the moves on other guys — or pretending to — gives her a thrill," they added.
"When she hears gossip about Luis flirting with other women, she says it’s just his personality and doesn’t mean anything," the insider claimed.
In the trailer for the upcoming season of RHONJ, Ruelas and the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum could be seen in a heated exchange. "I want it to be better," the businessman told his wife in a tense moment.
"It's not going to be better. I don't want to talk about it," Giudice emotionally said to Ruelas.
Although it was unclear what the duo was fighting over, the Skinny Italian author has always held Ruelas in the highest regard.
"I love waking up with him every day," Giudice exclusively told OK! last year. "I think he's amazing, of course, because he is my husband. We're both Tauruses. But he just puts a smile on my face every day. I think I do the same for him."
"We just always try to be in a good head space," she continued to gush over her husband. "We live for our kids — we really do! And, of course, for each other."
The House of Villains star had to clear up rumors in the past about whether or not her romance with her partner was "shaky" or that they were using any personal drama to fuel a storyline.
"There’s no such thing. I love and adore him so much. No, there’s nothing shaky," Giudice said during an episode of her podcast, before jokingly adding, "I mean, maybe we shake together when we dance, but that’s about it. That’s the only time we’re doing any shaking, you know?"
"Believe me, I don’t play like that. I play like, what’s really going on in my life," she said. "I don’t need a storyline like that. I have a lot going on in my life. You know, I have my cooking channel, my YouTube cooking channel, that’s doing amazing."
Star spoke with sources close to Giudice and Ruelas.