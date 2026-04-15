'RHONY' Star Erin Lichy Dishes on Her B----- Augmentation: Before and After Photos

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Erin Lichy is getting real about her recent transformation. In a new interview, the The Real Housewives of New York City star opened up about why she decided to undergo a b----- augmentation earlier this year — and how motherhood played a major role in that choice.

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Source: Photo courtesy of Erin Lichy Erin Lichy opened up about her decision to undergo a b----- augmentation.

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Looking back, Lichy said she used to be known as the “girl with the big b----” in high school. But after having four kids over the span of a decade, things changed. She shared that she “pretty much lost all of” her b---- tissue and noticed her body shifting in ways she didn’t expect, including sagging.

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"I mean, with my third child, it was impossible for me to lose the weight, took me over a year to get back to my pre-baby weight, and I remember it being very, very challenging. With my daughter, it was less so, and then my last one, was super easy. But my first one was also very challenging,” she told People.

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Source: Photo courtesy of Erin Lichy 'The Real Housewives of New York City' star said multiple pregnancies significantly altered her body.

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"There's so much more than just the weight and bouncing back," she explained, noting that motherhood can also come with mental hurdles.

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Initially, Lichy said she was only interested in a lift for a more “natural look.” But after consulting with her doctor Ira Savetsky, she decided to go a different route. The reality star ultimately opted for 190 cc low-profile smooth silicone implants by Natrelle, which gave her subtle fullness without looking overdone. "You wouldn't really know, I think, unless I told you," she said.

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Source: erindanalichy/Instagram The reality star initially considered a simple lift but ultimately chose implants after consulting with her surgeon.

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According to Lichy, the results have been life-changing. "I didn't even realize how insecure I was about how [my b------] looked. Everything feels better. I can throw on a T-shirt, and it's just a different experience," Lichy shared. "I feel like I'm in a really good place in my life, health-wise. I'm exercising more and I feel really great."

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For her, the decision was about more than just appearance. "That's kind of the beauty of doing something for yourself," she added. "It's kind of like this freeing feeling of now I'm stepping back into my own body. My body's back to being mine, and it's really kind of empowering."

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Source: erindanalichy/Instagram Erin Lichy shared that the procedure helped her feel more comfortable and confident in her post-baby body.