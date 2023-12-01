‘RHOP’ Stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon Demand Eminem to Sit for Deposition in Trademark Dispute

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bryant and Dixon have filed a request with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to force Eminem to show up and answer questions under oath.

The dispute arose after the Bravo stars launched a makeup line called “Shady,” which they claim bears no resemblance to Eminem's trademark.

The rapper's legal team has fired back, alleging that the reality stars are intentionally trying to profit off his well-known brand.