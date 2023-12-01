‘RHOP’ Stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon Demand Eminem to Sit for Deposition in Trademark Dispute
Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon are demanding rapper Eminem sit for a deposition in a trademark dispute. The reality TV stars have accused the legendary rapper of ripping off his “Shady” trademark.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bryant and Dixon have filed a request with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to force Eminem to show up and answer questions under oath.
The dispute arose after the Bravo stars launched a makeup line called “Shady,” which they claim bears no resemblance to Eminem's trademark.
The rapper's legal team has fired back, alleging that the reality stars are intentionally trying to profit off his well-known brand.
"We are simply defending our rights to use the name 'Shady,'" Bryant stated. "Our makeup line has no connection to Eminem or his brand."
The 'Shady' trademark has become synonymous with Eminem, who has built a successful career on his unique style and powerful lyrics.
Known for his dark humor and controversial personality which includes the Slim Shady character, the rapper has left an indelible mark on the music industry over the years.
In the court documents, Bryant and Dixon argue they are not trying to ride on Eminem's coattails or steal his intellectual property. They emphasize that their makeup line is entirely independent and should not be subject to the rapper's trademark claims.
"We have put a lot of effort into developing our brand and ensuring that it reflects our personal vision," Dixon explained. "We are not infringing on anyone's rights, and we believe that we have a strong case."
Eminem's legal team maintains the reality stars are intentionally capitalizing on the rapper's fame and the association with his “Shady” brand.
They argue the “Shady”makeup line could cause confusion among consumers, leading them to believe there is a connection between the two.
"The reputation and goodwill associated with the 'Shady' trademark is unique to Eminem and his brand," the legal filing reads. "We believe that the reality stars' use of the name could dilute and tarnish his trademark."
The case is currently in the hands of the USPTO, which will decide whether or not to grant the request for Eminem's deposition.
If the request is approved, the rapper will be required to appear and answer questions under oath, shedding light on the dispute and providing valuable insight into the trademark issue.
The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for the reality stars and the music industry as a whole. It will determine whether celebrities can freely use trademarks that may have similar or overlapping elements, without fear of legal repercussions.