'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Admits She Had 'a Couple of Beers' Before Car Wreck in DUI Arrest Footage
The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger was found guilty of driving under the influence after getting into an car accident in March.
Now, in newly-released body cam footage from that night, she could be heard telling a police officer she had been drinking alcohol before she got behind the wheel of her Maserati.
The cop could be heard asking the reality star if she remembered the accident in one excerpt of the footage. Huger paused and then admitted that she did, however, when the officer asked her what happened, she said, "Nothing really."
Her husband, Ray Huger, cut in, "Somebody ran you off the road," and Karen agreed, "They did."
The RHOP star also said she did not remember any details of the other vehicle.
At one point, Karen appeared to try to brush off the officer's questions about how much she'd had to drink that night by telling them to "talk to my husband."
Ray replied, "I’m good. I’m just saying, they’re assuming that you had more than you should have and I’m assuming you know, you had a couple of beers or something like that."
Karen responded, "Yes, that’s all I had."
That night, Karen also reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer or a field sobriety test and reportedly became verbally aggressive with EMTs who offered her assistance.
Following her arrest, another clip obtained by Fox 5 DC revealed the television personality once again admitting to being under the influence of alcohol and making other bizarre comments to an officer in an interrogation room.
"So, what’s your point, sir? I’m sorry, It’s not you. I’m drunk, I’m extremely intelligent," she said. "And I’m Thomas Jefferson’s concubine."
On Wednesday, December 18, Karen was found guilty on nearly all charges, including negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, driving under the influence and failure to notify authorities of an address change. She was acquitted of a reckless driving charge.
"Although we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case," Karen's lawyer, A. Scott Bolden, told People. "We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf. We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time."