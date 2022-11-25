Gizelle Bryant Admits Shading 'RHOP' Frenemy Karen Huger Is 'Funny,' But She 'Appreciates' Their Relationship
Nobody throws shade quite like Gizelle Bryant.
The Real Housewives of Potomac star may be good at ruffling a few feathers on the hit Bravo series, but she will never fail to make everyone laugh while doing so.
Bryant chatted exclusively with OK! during the second day of BravoCon 2022 about speaking her mind no matter what the cost, her different dynamics with each of her costars, and her on-again, off-again friendship with Karen Huger.
"I come from strong parents and we've always had honest conversations," the former First Lady of Empowerment Temple A.M.E. Church said of not being afraid to say exactly what she means. "If you're somebody's real good girlfriend, you got to have an honest conversation and you have to call them out."
Despite there always being plenty of drama on the franchise, the ladies have maintained a mutual respect for each other and have begun to understand how they each operate. "We add a lot of humor to the drama so it's not that bad. But it is like a tap dance," Bryant dished.
"I can't approach Candace [Dillard] the way that I can approach Ashley [Darby] or the way I can approach Robyn [Dixon]," she continued. "You really have to understand people's personalities in order to have those honest relationships. Understanding who you're talking to and your audience is the key to balancing the whole thing."
Perhaps her most infamous frenemy is the Grande Dame herself, who Bryant has gone back and forth with since the series launched in 2016. "I feel like I appreciate the fact that she's there," the Hampton University alum said of Huger. "But I appreciate shading her because it's funny."
Although they are constantly at each other's throats, the love between the two is evident. "If she needs me or I need her, we have each other's backs," Bryant said of their years-long friendship. "She's been there for me and with my kids so it's just like real auntie fun."