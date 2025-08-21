‘RHOP’ Season 10 Shocker! Monique Samuels Being Brought Back Didn’t 'Stir the Pot' Enough, Insider Dishes: 'A Very Fake Season'
The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 is currently taping, but an insider exclusively dished to OK! that the latest installment isn't shaping up to be an exciting one.
“It’s very boring,” a source shared. “Nothing really has been going on. They hoped that bringing Monique [Samuels] back on it would stir the pot but… thus far it’s an uneventful season.”
Monique Samuels' Return to 'RHOP'
As fans of the franchise know, Samuels left the show after Season 5 following a physical altercation with Candiace Dillard.
On an Instagram Live in December 2020, Samuels announced she wouldn’t be returning, stating, “It's not easy doing reality TV and, to be quite honest, I'm over it. I appreciate everything people have done for me, everyone that's been Team Monique...But when you cross certain lines there's no going back. And for me, my family is that line. And the opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable than anybody's opinion."
In June, it was announced Samuels would be returning for Season 10 in a “friend of” role.
Charrisse Jackson-Jordan Returned for 'RHOP' Season 10
“Hopefully something happens to spice things up or fans are going to be disappointed,” the insider continued.
Interestingly, they confirmed Charrisse Jackson-Jordan was also “brought back for a little bit” but they didn’t give her and Samuels any scenes together, “which would’ve made for good TV.”
“Production unfortunately waited too long to get them in the same room,” the insider said. “They brought Charrisse in many weeks after the season began and Monique was brought in halfway through. After folding her into the season so late and resolving and developing relationships with the newer people, the season was basically no time left to focus on Charrisse and Monique.”
'RHOP' Season 10 Is 'A Very Fake Season,' According to a Source
As far as how Samuels fared with some of her prior enemies, the source noted she was “quickly willing to move on with Gizelle Bryant, even though she treated her like s--- and hated her.” “Suddenly, everyone has amnesia as to why they didn’t like each other,” the insider added. “Go figure.”
“This is going to be, sadly, a very fake season,” the source concluded.
Who Will Be on 'RHOP' Season 10?
As OK! previously confirmed, aside from Samuels, Bryant and Jackson-Jordan, Season 10 is expected to feature Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch and Ashley Darby.
In April, Mia Thornton, who had been on the series for four seasons, announced she would not be returning.
Karen Huger, who has been with the franchise since the beginning, will not be on this season due to her currently being incarcerated.