or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > RHOP
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

‘RHOP’ Season 10 Shocker! Monique Samuels Being Brought Back Didn’t 'Stir the Pot' Enough, Insider Dishes: 'A Very Fake Season'

Photo of Monique Samuels
Source: @moniquesamuels/Instagram

Monique Samuels being brought back for Season 10 of 'RHOP' didn't 'stir the pot' enough, according to an insider, who said the season is 'very fake.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 21 2025, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 is currently taping, but an insider exclusively dished to OK! that the latest installment isn't shaping up to be an exciting one.

“It’s very boring,” a source shared. “Nothing really has been going on. They hoped that bringing Monique [Samuels] back on it would stir the pot but… thus far it’s an uneventful season.”

Article continues below advertisement

Monique Samuels' Return to 'RHOP'

Photo of Monique Samuels
Source: @moniquesamuels/Instagram

Monique Samuels initially left 'RHOP' after Season 5.

As fans of the franchise know, Samuels left the show after Season 5 following a physical altercation with Candiace Dillard.

On an Instagram Live in December 2020, Samuels announced she wouldn’t be returning, stating, “It's not easy doing reality TV and, to be quite honest, I'm over it. I appreciate everything people have done for me, everyone that's been Team Monique...But when you cross certain lines there's no going back. And for me, my family is that line. And the opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable than anybody's opinion."

In June, it was announced Samuels would be returning for Season 10 in a “friend of” role.

Article continues below advertisement

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan Returned for 'RHOP' Season 10

Photo of Charrisse Jackson-Jordan
Source: @1charrisse/Instagram

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan was 'brought back for a little bit' for 'RHOP' Season 10, according to an insider.

“Hopefully something happens to spice things up or fans are going to be disappointed,” the insider continued.

Interestingly, they confirmed Charrisse Jackson-Jordan was also “brought back for a little bit” but they didn’t give her and Samuels any scenes together, “which would’ve made for good TV.”

“Production unfortunately waited too long to get them in the same room,” the insider said. “They brought Charrisse in many weeks after the season began and Monique was brought in halfway through. After folding her into the season so late and resolving and developing relationships with the newer people, the season was basically no time left to focus on Charrisse and Monique.”

MORE ON:
RHOP

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'RHOP' Season 10 Is 'A Very Fake Season,' According to a Source

Photo of Gizelle Bryant
Source: Bravo

Monique Samuels was 'quickly willing to move on' with Gizelle Bryant, the source claimed.

As far as how Samuels fared with some of her prior enemies, the source noted she was “quickly willing to move on with Gizelle Bryant, even though she treated her like s--- and hated her.” “Suddenly, everyone has amnesia as to why they didn’t like each other,” the insider added. “Go figure.”

“This is going to be, sadly, a very fake season,” the source concluded.

Who Will Be on 'RHOP' Season 10?

Photo of Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant
Source: Bravo

Karen Huger is incarcerated and will not be on 'RHOP' Season 10.

As OK! previously confirmed, aside from Samuels, Bryant and Jackson-Jordan, Season 10 is expected to feature Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch and Ashley Darby.

In April, Mia Thornton, who had been on the series for four seasons, announced she would not be returning.

Karen Huger, who has been with the franchise since the beginning, will not be on this season due to her currently being incarcerated.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.