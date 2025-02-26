'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail After DUI
The verdict is in for Karen Huger’s DUI case. She has been sentenced to two years in prison with one year suspended, meaning she will serve a full 365 days behind bars.
The Real Housewives of Potomac star was arrested on March 19, 2024, after crashing her car into a tree in Montgomery County, Md. After police suspected she had been drinking, the reality starlet was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life and person, and other counts.
On March 20, 2024, Huger shared the following statement on Instagram: “Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last night’s incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my beloved Mother, grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami.”
The Bravolebrity explained she’d “met a girlfriend for dinner” and their conversation “brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics.” “I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me,” she elaborated. “I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider, and then a tree. I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident, which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!”
She concluded her statement, advising followers to “understand” their “emotional state” when driving and to remember to wear their seatbelts.
“My Mother may be my Guardian Angel, but the seatbelt saved my life,” she added.
As fans of Huger’s know, her mother died in 2017 and her father passed away in 2018. She has been open about the detrimental impact these deaths have had on her life on the hit reality show.
On December 18, 2024, a jury found Huger guilty of driving under the influence, negligent driving and failure to control speed to avoid collision. They dismissed the charge of reckless driving.
Bodycam footage from the ordeal went public after the RHOP star was found guilty. It showed Huger claiming she was “lit” and telling police officers in a car Andy Cohen gave her the moniker of the “Grande Dame.”
Although she was initially due to be sentenced on January 9, it was postponed since she entered an “out of state” program. More details were shared about this when she skipped the taping for the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 reunion.
"Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today,” her manager, Ryan Tresdale, told Bravo’s The Daily Dish on January 9. “She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth."
Ahead of the sentencing, Huger alleged she had a problem with pills and asked the judge to take it easy for her sentencing. In response, an insider dished to OK! they'd "never known her to be on pills."