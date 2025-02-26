'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail After DUI

The Real Housewives of Potomac star was arrested on March 19, 2024, after crashing her car into a tree in Montgomery County, Md. After police suspected she had been drinking, the reality starlet was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life and person, and other counts.

On March 20, 2024, Huger shared the following statement on Instagram: “Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last night’s incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my beloved Mother, grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami.”