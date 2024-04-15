'RHOP' Star Candiace Dillard Bassett Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Chris
Candiace Dillard Bassett is going to be a mom!
The Real Housewives of Potomac alum, 37, is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Chris Bassett, after announcing her departure from the Bravo series.
"I am about 13 weeks ... so just about into the second trimester. It's been weird, but also really wonderful, I think, to keep it kind of to ourselves to this point," the "Drive Back" singer, who married the restaurateur, 46, in 2018, shared in a recent interview about her happy news.
"Our immediate family knows. I told my mom on her birthday in February. My dad knows, [Chris'] parents know, my siblings know and that is my core, best friend group, but outside of that it's just been, like, kind of quietly just growing a bun," Dillard-Bassett noted.
During the most recent season of the reality series, the former Miss United States gave viewers insight into her in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey. The couple's upcoming bundle of joy came from one of the embryos they froze two years ago.
"I always wondered, like, how would I know when I was ready? And I always felt like a part of my anxiety was that I wasn't sure that I would know, and when I knew, it was undeniable," Dillard-Bassett said of becoming a mother. "I kind of woke up and realized that I was never going to be 100 percent ready."
"I just had to ... trust the process and trust my doctors and stop being afraid and just do it. So once we decided together that we were going to do that — together — it just was kind of all moving by faith from there," the reality star, who underwent the implantation procedure in January, admitted.
After years of yearning for a baby of their own, nothing could prepare the Bravo stars for when the life-changing news was delivered two weeks later. "We waited and waited and waited all this time, so to finally hear that, after those two weeks, the process has worked after a year of doing the shots. ... I did two rounds of egg retrieval," Dillard-Bassett gushed.
"To do the shots in your stomach, I had to do the shots in my bum bum every day, which was not always fun, and to finally have it all pay off was amazing," the singer added of her fertility journey.
