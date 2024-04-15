'RHOP' Star Candiace Dillard Bassett Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Chris

"I am about 13 weeks ... so just about into the second trimester. It's been weird, but also really wonderful, I think, to keep it kind of to ourselves to this point," the "Drive Back" singer, who married the restaurateur, 46, in 2018, shared in a recent interview about her happy news.

"Our immediate family knows. I told my mom on her birthday in February. My dad knows, [Chris'] parents know, my siblings know and that is my core, best friend group, but outside of that it's just been, like, kind of quietly just growing a bun," Dillard-Bassett noted.