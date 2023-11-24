Candiace Dillard Bassett Wants to Collaborate With 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne on New Music: 'She's Unapologetic'
Could a Candiace Dillard Bassett and Erika Jayne collaboration be on the way?
As The Real Housewives of Potomac star continues to reach new heights with her music career, Bassett has been eager to get into the studio with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member to give Bravo fans the track they will no doubt become obsessed with.
The "Drive Back" vocalist spoke exclusively with OK! at BravoCon in Las Vegas to gush over her admiration for Jayne, if the two would ever work together on music and why RHOP has seen little change in casting since its first season.
"I love Erika Jayne's music," Bassett said when asked which Bravo singer she would most like to make music with. "[Her songs] are so good. She's unapologetic. She really just does it."
"She's been very supportive of me and her philosophy of 'just do it' — I've taken that and run with it," she explained. "She's been such an inspiration to me. I love her."
The "XXPEN$IVE" vocalist seemed totally down for collaborating with the former Miss United States winner. "Candiace is very talented and I would love that," Jayne exclusively told OK! on the red carpet.
- Erika Jayne 'Grateful' for Next Chapter With Her Las Vegas Residency and New Music on the Way: 'It's Pretty Exceptional'
- Erika Jayne Reveals Biggest Takeaway From Intense 'RHOBH' Backlash Before Shading Costar Dorit Kemsley's Marriage
- Robyn Dixon Credits 'RHOP' Success To Still Having Original Cast Members: 'We've Built A Connection'
For now, though, Bassett has been focused on the dramatic Season 8 of the Maryland franchise, which still has their original cast — Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby — on television, as it is one of the few shows that has very little turnover between installments.
"It is really special to look around and see that Potomac is one of the shows with the longest running OGs in the greatest number," the songwriter, who joined the series during Season 3, said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Four original cast members that are still holding it down, and that is some history," Bassett said with admiration for her cast members who began the franchise.
So, what's the secret to their success? "Just being honest with each other," Dr. Wendy Osefo chimed in about what makes their cast have such great chemistry. "Having each other accountable. If you feel something, say it. Don't let things best serve. I think that that's like the key to any relationship, just being open and honest."