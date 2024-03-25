'RHOP' Shocker: Candiace Dillard Bassett Exits After 6 Seasons: 'I Am Filled With Gratitude'

"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," Dillard Bassett, 37, confirmed in a statement.

"With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP," she continued. "Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead — and more importantly, sharing them all with you!"