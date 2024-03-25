'RHOP' Shocker: Candiace Dillard Bassett Exits After 6 Seasons: 'I Am Filled With Gratitude'
Say it isn't so!
After six seasons on The Real Housewives of Potomac, Candiace Dillard Bassett announced she's taking a "break" from the hit Bravo series.
"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," Dillard Bassett, 37, confirmed in a statement.
"With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP," she continued. "Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead — and more importantly, sharing them all with you!"
After the multi-talented star joined the reality series in Season 3, she quickly became a fan-favorite. "It is really special to look around and see that Potomac is one of the shows with the longest running OGs in the greatest number," Dillard Basset exclusively told OK! at BravoCon 2023. "Four original cast members that are still holding it down — that is some history."
Despite being a fixture on television for years, the singer has turned the majority of her attention to her music career after the success of her hit song "Drive Back." When asked who she would want to collaborate with in the Bravo universe, she was crystal clear with her answer, going to name Erika Jayne.
"I love Erika Jayne's music," Bassett said. "[Her songs] are so good. She's unapologetic. She really just does it. She's been very supportive of me and her philosophy of 'just do it' — I've taken that and run with it. She's been such an inspiration to me. I love her."
The former Miss United States dropped her album Deep Space, in 2021, with the show documenting how busy her performance schedule got after the success of the project. "This is a full-circle moment for me, and I thank you for being there from the beginning," she said while accepting the award for "Song of the Year" at the 2023 Bravos.
"And to my man, my man, my man, who this song was written about. No matter what miserable, sad souls may try to infiltrate our marriage, I will always drive back home to you. I love you, thank you," Dillard Bassett, who is married to husband, Chris Bassett, told Bravo fans about her spouse, 45.
