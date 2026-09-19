REALITY TV NEWS 'RHOSLC' Star Bronwyn Newport Dating a Married Man, Wife in 'Shock' Over the Relationship: Report Source: MEGA 'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport's new romance is making headlines after her mystery man was identified as married restaurateur Justin Sievers. Taylor Camp Sept. 19 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Bronwyn Newport's new romance reportedly comes with a major complication. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 41, was recently photographed kissing Justin Sievers, 42, at the U.S. Open. Sievers, a New York City restaurateur and co-owner of Café Mulberry, is still legally married to his wife of 10 years, Maria Linn Ekenberger, according to a new report.

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Bronwyn Newport's Mystery Man Is Revealed

Source: MEGA Bronwyn Newport was spotted kissing and embracing Justin Sievers during a recent outing at the U.S. Open.

Newport sparked romance rumors after photos surfaced of her kissing and embracing a mystery man at the U.S. Open. The man has since been identified at Sievers, who reportedly has mutual friends with the Bravo star. Newport has also visited his downtown Manhattan restaurant in the past.

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Justin Sievers Is Still Legally Married

Source: MEGA Justin Sievers is reportedly still legally married to his wife of 10 years, Maria Linn Ekenberger.

Sievers remains legally married to Ekenberger, with whom he shares a young child. Sources offered conflicting accounts of the state of their marriage when Sievers was photographed with Newport. Some claimed the spouses were experiencing a "challenging time" and had agreed to spend a few days apart but had not agreed to date other people. Another source maintained the pair had already separated and agreed they could move on romantically.

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Justin Sievers' Wife Was Reportedly in 'Shock'

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Source: MEGA Justin Sievers' wife was reportedly left in 'shock and disbelief' after photos of him with Bronwyn Newport surfaced.

Ekenberger was reportedly blindsided after the photos of her husband and Newport surfaced. One source claimed she was in "shock and disbelief," while another said she was "really upset by all of this." The report stated Ekenberger has since separated from Sievers.

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Bronwyn Newport Says She's Having a 'Hot Girl Summer'

Newport played coy about her new romance during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I'm having a hot girl summer. You guys saw me on a date! I'm the happiest I've ever been. Look at me!" she said without identifying her mystery man. A source described Newport and Sievers' relationship as "new and very casual."

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Bronwyn Newport Recently Ended Her Own Marriage

Source: MEGA Bronwyn Newport's new romance comes after the Bravo star ended her nine-year marriage to Todd Bradley.