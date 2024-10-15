Bronwyn Newport Says Joining the Cast of 'RHOSLC' Has Been an 'Eye-Opening' Experience: 'I Thought I Was So Prepared'
Bronwyn Newport has completely taken Bravo by storm.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newbie wowed viewers with her sharp wit and impeccable sense of style during her first few episodes of Season 5. Despite feeling like she knew what she was getting herself into, Newport couldn't believe what it was really like to film with the cast.
The fashion maven chats exclusively with OK! about joining the beloved reality series, her surprising friendship with Mary Cosby and her chic new pajama line with Bedhead.
"We are all completely awful and amazing at our different times," Newport says with a laugh about the ladies on her show. "Not to be heavy-handed about it, but it's been very eye-opening for me. I try to be very self-aware. I've had lots of therapy. I spend a lot of time in bed, in my bedhead pajamas, rethinking everything I've said all day. I'm always going to overanalyze everything."
"Now I know how naively prepared I was," the Broadway producer notes. "I've been on Instagram forever. I know what not to say. I'm curated about who I am and what I feel about myself. I knew they were going to talk about my older husband and my daughter. I knew all the things. I thought I was so prepared. It's really funny — I know the cameras are there, I knew some of these ladies ... obviously some were new, but you get into the conversations, and you do react in the moment."
Luckily for Newport, the church leader took a swift liking to her, which rarely happens with new cast members and Cosby. "Mary is really funny, and I was really surprised by my connection with her," she adds.
"I hardly knew anything about her before I joined the show. Every time I sat across the table, she was nodding, I was also nodding my head. Every time she her eyes were bugging out over something someone said, mine were rolling across the floor," Newport admits.
With her season of RHOSLC now airing, the mother-of-one has also found time to collaborate with Bedhead on her own line of cozy pajamas. "I've been buying Bedhead pajamas since my daughter was little. I just always wanted to match with her, so any holidays or special occasions, I'd buy them," she says.
"I get my husband, who's a really serious businessman, to wear matching jammies with me. I don't think friends of mine have ever shown up on a trip with their own pajamas because they know I'm going to bring them — and we're all going to have matching ones. I love them," Newport gushes.