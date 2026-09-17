'RHOSLC' Star Mary Cosby Reveals Her 'Type of Guilt' After Son Robert Jr.'s Death
Sept. 17 2026, Published 1:59 p.m. ET
Mary Cosby is opening up about the devastating grief she has faced since the death of her only child, Robert Cosby Jr.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 53, returned to filming just three weeks after Robert Jr. died in February at age 23.
During the Season 7 premiere on Wednesday, September 16, Mary reflected on losing her son and the guilt that came with knowing she could no longer help him.
Mary Cosby Opened Up About the 'Type of Guilt' She Has Faced Since Robert Cosby Jr.’s Death
“I miss him,” Mary admitted in a confessional.
“He was my best friend, he was my kid. He had that love for me that I’ve never experienced. He loved big, you could just see it through his eyes, you could feel it come out of his body," she said.
“I miss our conversations, I miss his company. He was my gift and I loved him like I never loved anything," she continued.
Robert Jr.’s death also deeply affected his dog, Kray, who became a source of comfort for the Bravo star.
“When this first happened, we took Kray to Bubba’s room and let him smell his room, smell his clothes that he had on, and he knew,” she explained.
“Every time I see him, I think of my kid. I think of my son. Stuff like that just comforts me. Helps me get through. It’s a blessing, and I don’t want to lose it," she added.
Mary said she has tried not to let herself fall into darkness while grieving Robert Jr.
“I don’t want to lose me, so I’m trying not to go to that dark place. I don’t want to cry about it because it doesn’t do any good," she revealed.
“I feel like he’s not battling, he’s not struggling and wanting me to help and then I couldn’t,” she said, adding, “That’s the type of guilt that a parent has to deal with. You just don’t know how strong you are until you absolutely have to be.”
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Mary Thanked her ‘RHOSLC’ Costars for Showing Up for Robert Jr.’s Homegoing
Her RHOSLC costars also rallied around her following her son's death.
Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Bronwyn Newport visited Mary at her home, putting aside their differences to support her.
“I have to move forward,” she told her friends.
“Robert would want me to keep going. His spirit will live with me forever. He helped me see life. He was a little light," she continued.
The pastor also said she believed sharing Robert Jr.’s struggles with addiction and suicidal ideation on the show was “the right thing.”
“I believe what we did was the right thing and to this day I believe it,” she stated.
“He’s not struggling and wanting me to help him, and I couldn’t. It should not be a parent burying their [child], it should be the other way around. I only had one, you know? But we can overcome anything," she concluded.