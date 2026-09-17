'RHOSLC' Star Mary Cosby Reveals Her 'Type of Guilt' After Son Robert Jr.'s Death

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Mary Cosby is opening up about the devastating grief she has faced since the death of her only child, Robert Cosby Jr. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 53, returned to filming just three weeks after Robert Jr. died in February at age 23. During the Season 7 premiere on Wednesday, September 16, Mary reflected on losing her son and the guilt that came with knowing she could no longer help him.

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Mary Cosby Opened Up About the 'Type of Guilt' She Has Faced Since Robert Cosby Jr.’s Death

Source: @BRAVO/YOUTUBE Mary Cosby said Robert Cosby Jr. was her 'best friend' and the greatest gift in her life.

“I miss him,” Mary admitted in a confessional. “He was my best friend, he was my kid. He had that love for me that I’ve never experienced. He loved big, you could just see it through his eyes, you could feel it come out of his body," she said. “I miss our conversations, I miss his company. He was my gift and I loved him like I never loved anything," she continued. Robert Jr.’s death also deeply affected his dog, Kray, who became a source of comfort for the Bravo star. “When this first happened, we took Kray to Bubba’s room and let him smell his room, smell his clothes that he had on, and he knew,” she explained. “Every time I see him, I think of my kid. I think of my son. Stuff like that just comforts me. Helps me get through. It’s a blessing, and I don’t want to lose it," she added.

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Source: @MARYMCOSBY/INSTAGRAM Mary Cosby said Robert Cosby Jr.’s memory helps her avoid going to a 'dark place.'

Mary said she has tried not to let herself fall into darkness while grieving Robert Jr. “I don’t want to lose me, so I’m trying not to go to that dark place. I don’t want to cry about it because it doesn’t do any good," she revealed. “I feel like he’s not battling, he’s not struggling and wanting me to help and then I couldn’t,” she said, adding, “That’s the type of guilt that a parent has to deal with. You just don’t know how strong you are until you absolutely have to be.”

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Mary Thanked her ‘RHOSLC’ Costars for Showing Up for Robert Jr.’s Homegoing

Source: @MARYMCOSBY/INSTAGRAM Mary Cosby said Robert Cosby Jr. would want her to 'keep going' despite her devastating loss.

Her RHOSLC costars also rallied around her following her son's death. Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Bronwyn Newport visited Mary at her home, putting aside their differences to support her. “I have to move forward,” she told her friends. “Robert would want me to keep going. His spirit will live with me forever. He helped me see life. He was a little light," she continued. The pastor also said she believed sharing Robert Jr.’s struggles with addiction and suicidal ideation on the show was “the right thing.”

Source: @MARYMCOSBY/INSTAGRAM Mary Cosby said Robert Cosby Jr.’s spirit will 'live with me forever' after his death.