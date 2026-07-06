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Richard Gere, 76, and Wife Alejandra, 43, All Smiles in Rare Family Photo With Their 2 Kids

Photo of Richard Gere & Alejandra Silva & their children
Source: @alejandragere and @richardgere/Instagram

Richard Gere, 76, and his wife Alejandra Silva, 43, appear all smiles as they pose for a family photo to celebrate Fourth of July.

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July 6 2026, Published 8:28 a.m. ET

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Richard Gere recently shared a rare glimpse of his life with his wife, Alejandra Silva, in a family photo.

The veteran actor took to Instagram to share a joint post with his 43-year-old wife, showing the couple enjoying the Fourth of July weekend with their two sons, Alexander, 7, and James, 6.

The family appeared to be in high spirits as they enjoyed a boat ride through New York, taking in the view of the Statue of Liberty while celebrating the holiday.

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Richard Gere Shares Glimpse of Family Life Away From Hollywood

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Image of Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva got married in 2018 after dating for a couple of years.
Source: @alejandragere and @richardgere/Instagram

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva got married in 2018 after dating for a couple of years.

Gere and his wife tied the knot in April 2018 after dating for four years. Although they had known each other for a while, their romance began after they reconnected in 2014 at his wife's family's hotel in Spain, per People.

The couple, who have a more than 33-year age gap, welcomed their first child in 2019 and their youngest in 2020.

Although both are prominent public figures and share a passion for activism, they have managed to keep their family life and relationship away from the limelight for the most part.

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Image of Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva share two sons, Alexander, 7, and James, 6.
Source: @alejandragere and @richardgere/Instagram

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva share two sons, Alexander, 7, and James, 6.

However, the new carousel post offers a glimpse into the family's private life. One of the shots shows the four of them posing for the camera from a boat with the Statue of Liberty in the background.

The Pretty Woman star wore a grey full-sleeved jacket with matching grey pants in the photo, while his wife opted for a beige floor-length dress with a white jacket on top.

Both Gere and Silva rocked matching black shades and smiles to complete their look. Their children stood beside them, all bundled up in life jackets and matching white caps.

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Source: @alejandragere and @richardgere/Instagram

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva shared heartwarming family photos of celebrating Fourth of July.

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Richard Gere and His Wife Enjoyed Fireworks with Their Sons

Image of Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere gave a rare insight into their family life with their Fourth of July post.
Source: @alejandragere and @richardgere/Instagram

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere gave a rare insight into their family life with their Fourth of July post.

Another shot in the slideshow showed the Primal Fear star's two youngest children playing on a beach, while a red, white, and blue checkered blanket was spread out beside them, with a picnic box placed on top of it.

The post also featured a video clip of the Fourth of July fireworks lighting up the sky while the family of four gazed at it from the dark.

One image captured the brothers' silhouette with the fireworks bursting across the sky in front of them. Meanwhile, other photos showed the two boys raising their arms in excitement as the fireworks show continued.

Image of Alejandra Silva claimed she is 'grateful' for the life and family she has built with Richard Gere.
Source: @alejandragere and @richardgere/Instagram

Alejandra Silva claimed she is 'grateful' for the life and family she has built with Richard Gere.

"Deeply grateful for a life built between two countries, two cultures, and so many people we love," the publicist captioned the post.

"Today, we celebrate connection, family, friendship, and everything that reminds us that home is not only a place, but the people we carry in our hearts. Happy Fourth of July to our family and friends across the United States," she concluded.

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