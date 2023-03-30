Richard Gere's New Life At 73: How Screen Hunk Found Love Later In Life

Homer is now a student at prestigious Brown University, where he will graduate with a degree in psychology and art. Gere and wife Silva, who’s from Spain, wed in a secret ceremony in 2018. Silva is a Buddhist, like Gere, and at their wedding they welcomed several Tibetan monks to the celebration. The Dalai Lama himself blessed Silva’s unborn child when they first found out she was pregnant. The loved-up couple met in Italy in 2014 when the actor stayed at a hotel Silva’s family owned. “Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other,” said Silva. “I’m not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there’s such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear.”

At first, Gere wooed her the old-fashioned way and sent her flowers until she agreed to date him. As if that wasn’t romantic enough, he also regularly writes songs for her! The Spanish activist lived in Madrid — and they carried out a long-distance relationship — until they married, and she moved to his stunning $30 million, 50-acre estate in New York’s Hudson Valley, where he’s lived for the last 20 years. Their first son, Alexander, was born in February 2019. In April 2020, they reported the birth of their second son, but no other details. While they’re very private about their three-year-old and two-year-old boys, they’re clearly blissful parents. Like Gere, Silva also has an older son from a previous marriage, nine-year-old Albert.