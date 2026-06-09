Richard Gere Reveals If He's Watched His Son's Raunchy Scenes With Sydney Sweeney in 'Euphoria'

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Richard Gere is speaking candidly about his son Homer Gere’s rising career in Hollywood, and how he’s handling one of his most talked-about roles yet.

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Source: MEGA Richard Gere said he is 'proud' of his son Homer Gere’s early success in Hollywood and his role in 'Euphoria.'

In a recent interview with People, the veteran actor reflected on Homer’s growing presence in the industry after landing a role in HBO’s Euphoria. Homer, whom Richard shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell, appeared in two episodes as Dylan Reid, a character who quickly became part of one of the show’s most viral storylines involving Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie.

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Gere Reacts to His Son’s On-Screen Moment

Source: MEGA Homer Gere plays Dylan Reid in 'Euphoria,' including scenes that have drawn significant viewer attention.

While discussing his son’s work, Richard addressed whether he had watched all of Homer’s recent episodes. "I still need to see his second episode of Euphoria, but he has this big thing coming up with Ryan Murphy, and he just finished shooting a film with Oliver Stone," Richard stated. "So I can retire now. I'm passing the torch." He also shared how "proud" he is watching Homer navigate the industry at such a fast pace. "I'm proud of him on two levels," he added. "One, he's really good. He really kind of preternaturally knows what he's doing. But he's also handling it really well. He's a good kid. He's a really good young man who kind of gets it, and this is not an easy job. Not everyone can function within it. So I think he can stay." Homer’s next project is already lined up, as he joins Kaia Gerber in Ryan’s upcoming series The Shards, based on Bret Easton Ellis’ novel.

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No Pressure From Dad Richard Gere

Source: HBO Max Richard Gere admitted he has not yet watched all of his son’s episodes but is impressed by his professionalism.

Despite his long-standing Hollywood career, Richard made it clear he’s not pushing his son in any direction. "I don't think he's got to make a life choice to commit to this if he's doing this now," Richard added of his son following in his acting footsteps. "He's good at it and he's having fun, but he can become a rock climber if he wants to do that." The 76-year-old star also reflected on his own journey, explaining that acting was never his only identity. "I'm still doing it, so it must have been the most powerful choice, but I was also a musician," he shared. "I was a studio musician and had a lot of other things going on. But acting was the one that kind of brought it all together — my interest in psychology, philosophy, music, art." He continued, "My interest in just what is it like to be a human being. So it's been kind of an amazing job, to filter all of my interests into this one thing."

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Sparks Major Buzz

Source: MEGA The actor emphasized he gives his son freedom to choose his own path.