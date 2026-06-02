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Sydney Sweeney's Most Shocking 'Euphoria' Scenes: From the Infamous Carousel Moment to Provocative Encounter With Richard Gere's Son and More

sydney sweeney wildest most shocking euphoria scenes
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Sydney Sweeney has delivered some of the most talked-about scenes on HBO's 'Euphoria' throughout the show's three-season run.

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June 2 2026, Published 7:03 a.m. ET

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A Steamy Hookup With Algee Smith's Character

sydney sweeney wildest most shocking euphoria scenes
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney plays Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series.

Sydney Sweeney has no shortage of raunchy scenes on Euphoria.

When the hit HBO series premiered in 2019, the actress took part in a headline-making sequence with Algee Smith's character. The two hooked up, though the bedroom escapade ended almost as quickly as it began when McKay crossed a line by engaging in non-consensual choking.

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The Infamous Carousel Scene

sydney sweeney wildest most shocking euphoria scenes
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney has been part of the show since its debut season.

Sweeney left viewers stunned with another shocking twist in Euphoria Season 1, Episode 4, when her character invited fellow high schooler Daniel Dimarco, played by Keean Johnson, to join her on a carousel.

The ride took an unexpected turn when Cassie became increasingly aroused, prompting a highly public reaction that left the crowd in utter horror.

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Cassie's Abortion Storyline

sydney sweeney wildest most shocking euphoria scenes
Source: MEGA

'Euphoria' Season 1 premiered in June 2019.

The final three episodes of Euphoria Season 1 highlighted the events before and after Cassie found out she was pregnant with McKay's child.

While she kept it a secret from friends and family, she shared the news with her baby daddy — though it quickly took a heartbreaking turn when McKay told her he was not ready to be a father. The football star also urged her to induce an abortion.

Cassie sought comfort from her mother while struggling to decide between keeping the baby or following McKay's wishes. She ultimately decided to terminate the pregnancy at the end of the first season.

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The Bathroom Scene With Jacob Elordi's Nate

sydney sweeney wildest most shocking euphoria scenes
Source: MEGA

'Euphoria' currently has aired three seasons to date.

Cassie and Nate (Jacob Elordi) had a steamy encounter in the bathroom while at a New Year's Eve party in Euphoria Season 2, Episode 1. Amid the hot and heavy makeout session, Cassie's best friend and Nate's ex-girlfriend, Maddy (played by Alexa Demie), banged on the door.

While Nate barely made his escape before Maddy entered, the scene soon showed Cassie hiding in the bathtub, frozen in fear and covering her mouth as she fought to stay silent.

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Nate Had an X-Rated Fantasy About Cassie

sydney sweeney wildest most shocking euphoria scenes
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney's boyfriend, Scooter Braun, said he 'fully understands' the actress' wild scenes for 'Euphoria.'

Another scandalous twist happened in Euphoria Season 2, Episode 2, with Nate explicitly fantasizing about Cassie. The pair shared another intimate moment before the camera shifted to Cassie lounging unclothed on a bearskin rug.

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The Controversial Dog Leash Scene

sydney sweeney wildest most shocking euphoria scenes
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were first linked in June 2025.

The pilot episode of every Euphoria season surely knew how to serve some piping-hot tea.

The first episode of the show's Season 3 immediately raised eyebrows when Nate labeled Cassie a "prostitute." They soon slipped into an elaborate roleplay scenario, with Cassie sporting an ultra-revealing dog-themed costume complete with a leash.

"You've been a bad, bad dog," Nate said as he pulled her by the strap, prompting Cassie to softly reply, "Woof, woof."

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Sydney Sweeney's Adult Baby Fantasy

sydney sweeney wildest most shocking euphoria scenes
Source: MEGA

The series finale ended on May 31.

In Euphoria Season 3, Episode 2, Cassie modeled risqué outfits after launching her OnlyFans venture. During a daring photoshoot with her female housekeeper, she posed in several provocative ensembles, including a baby-inspired outfit she wore while posing on a couch in a suggestive position.

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Surreal Giant Cassie Sequence

sydney sweeney wildest most shocking euphoria scenes
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Sydney Sweeney's 'Euphoria' character is an OnlyFans model.

Just when fans thought they had seen Euphoria at its wildest, Cassie grew into a giant version of herself in a dream about her OnlyFans journey in Season 3, Episode 5.

In the dream, she grew to enormous proportions while clad in a plunging cheetah-print bodysuit. She later encountered a man doing his thing in front of his computer as she wandered through the city.

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Nude Photoshoot With a Python

sydney sweeney wildest most shocking euphoria scenes
Source: MEGA

She has sparked criticism with her character's storyline.

Sweeney had another risqué episode when her character ditched all her clothing for a photoshoot in Euphoria Season 3, Episode 6. With only a yellow python covering her assets, she struck a series of flirtatious poses in what became one of the season's headline-making moments.

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Graphic NSFW Scene Featuring Richard Gere's Son

sydney sweeney wildest most shocking euphoria scenes
Source: MEGA

One Sydney Sweeney's latest NSFW scenes featured Richard Gere's son.

In Euphoria Season 3, Episode 7, Cassie went wild with movie star Dylan Reid, portrayed by Richard Gere and Carey Lowell's son, Homer Gere.

Maddy encouraged Cassie to pursue Dylan to regain the social media following she lost after deleting her OnlyFans account. After going on a date, they had an intimate bedroom encounter that resulted in a toppled painting and broken bed.

Soon, Cassie stole Dylan's phone and posted a photo of the two in bed, writing in the caption, "World's greatest f--- @itsjustmecassie."

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