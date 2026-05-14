Richard Grenell Blasts Magic Johnson Over L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Endorsement: 'Beyond Pathetic'

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A political feud spilled into the celebrity sphere this week after Richard Grenell publicly lashed out at NBA legend Magic Johnson over his endorsement of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. The clash, which unfolded on social media, quickly turned a routine political endorsement into a broader debate about celebrity influence, privilege, and who gets to shape local politics.

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Grenell Calls Johnson ‘Beyond Pathetic’

Source: MEGA Magic Johnson publicly backed Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Grenell, a former Trump administration official, took aim at Johnson after the basketball icon voiced support for Bass’s reelection campaign in a video she shared online, highlighting their 30-year friendship. “Los Angeles is in terrible shape and you want Karen Bass to be re-elected because she’s your friend?! What a selfish move,” Grenell wrote on X, calling Johnson “beyond pathetic.” Grenell doubled down by amplifying criticism from another X user that Johnson lives in Beverly Hills, a separate municipality from Los Angeles, suggesting that his perspective may be removed from the city’s day-to-day challenges. Johnson has not publicly responded to Grenell’s comments.

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Magic Johnson’s Case for Karen Bass

Source: MEGA Richard Grenell called the NBA legend’s support ‘beyond pathetic.’

“She sustained the first ever consecutive decrease in homelessness. The Homicide rate is down. New housing units: 40,000. I mean she’s doing a tremendous job,” Johnson said in the video. “Mayor Bass has to have a second term and I’m excited to say that,” he added. “You took on a tough job and you’ve done a fabulous job and all of us appreciate it.” Bass called his support meaningful given his longstanding investment in the city.

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Magic Johnson has been my friend for over 30 years. His belief in how I'm changing Los Angeles means everything to me.



Magic has poured his heart into this city long before anyone asked him to — through investment, through community, through showing up. I am deeply honored to… pic.twitter.com/wlcwdcjmLg — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) May 10, 2026 Source: @KarenBassLA/X

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Celebrity Influence Meets Local Politics

Source: MEGA Celebrity involvement intensified attention on the mayoral race.

The exchange underscores how celebrity endorsements can quickly become flashpoints, especially in high-profile races like Los Angeles’ mayoral contest. Johnson’s involvement drew criticism from some pointing to issues he did not address, including scrutiny of Bass’s handling of the 2025 wildfires.

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A Race Drawing National Attention

Source: MEGA The political feud quickly spread across social media.