Richard Grenell Blasts Magic Johnson Over L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Endorsement: 'Beyond Pathetic'
May 14 2026, Published 9:28 a.m. ET
A political feud spilled into the celebrity sphere this week after Richard Grenell publicly lashed out at NBA legend Magic Johnson over his endorsement of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.
The clash, which unfolded on social media, quickly turned a routine political endorsement into a broader debate about celebrity influence, privilege, and who gets to shape local politics.
Grenell Calls Johnson ‘Beyond Pathetic’
Grenell, a former Trump administration official, took aim at Johnson after the basketball icon voiced support for Bass’s reelection campaign in a video she shared online, highlighting their 30-year friendship.
“Los Angeles is in terrible shape and you want Karen Bass to be re-elected because she’s your friend?! What a selfish move,” Grenell wrote on X, calling Johnson “beyond pathetic.”
Grenell doubled down by amplifying criticism from another X user that Johnson lives in Beverly Hills, a separate municipality from Los Angeles, suggesting that his perspective may be removed from the city’s day-to-day challenges.
Johnson has not publicly responded to Grenell’s comments.
Magic Johnson’s Case for Karen Bass
“She sustained the first ever consecutive decrease in homelessness. The Homicide rate is down. New housing units: 40,000. I mean she’s doing a tremendous job,” Johnson said in the video.
“Mayor Bass has to have a second term and I’m excited to say that,” he added. “You took on a tough job and you’ve done a fabulous job and all of us appreciate it.”
Bass called his support meaningful given his longstanding investment in the city.
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Celebrity Influence Meets Local Politics
The exchange underscores how celebrity endorsements can quickly become flashpoints, especially in high-profile races like Los Angeles’ mayoral contest.
Johnson’s involvement drew criticism from some pointing to issues he did not address, including scrutiny of Bass’s handling of the 2025 wildfires.
A Race Drawing National Attention
The mayoral race itself is already attracting outsized interest, with reality TV personality Spencer Pratt gaining traction and drawing support from unexpected corners, including within the Lakers organization.
Against that backdrop, Johnson’s endorsement has added another layer of visibility to a contest that is increasingly playing out beyond traditional political arenas.