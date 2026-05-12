Politics Megyn Kelly 'Remains Skeptical' of Spencer Pratt Winning Race for L.A. Mayor as a Registered Republican: 'What Are the Odds?' Source: Megyn Kelly/youtube; mega Spencer Pratt announced his bid for mayor of Los Angeles on January 7. Allie Fasanella May 12 2026, Published 4:37 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly seemingly expressed support for Spencer Pratt amid his campaign for mayor of Los Angeles. Calling the Hills alum, 42, “somebody who does show political promise,” Kelly, 55, claimed during the Monday, May 11, episode of her show that she's been having "fun" witnessing Pratt “unleash a can of reality whoopa-- on our friends in California.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega He's facing off against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman.

However, given that he's a registered Republican running in a Democratic state, the political commentator admitted she "remain(s) skeptical." “What are the odds they’re [voters] going to do the right thing?” she wondered. “He’s still trailing in the polls behind [Los Angeles mayor] Karen Bass.” The former reality TV star announced his bid for mayor in January during a protest on the one-year anniversary of the Palisades Fire. Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, lost their home in the fast-moving blaze.

Article continues below advertisement

'We're Gonna Expose the System'

Source: @spencerpratt/Instagram Spencer Pratt lost his family home in the Palisades wildfire in 2025.

The father-of-two told the crowd: "The system in Los Angeles isn't struggling, it's fundamentally broken. It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favors with while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash. Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action. That's why I am running for mayor." Pratt also insisted that his move is "not a campaign" but a "mission." "We're gonna expose the system," he declared. "We're going into every dark corner of L.A. politics and disinfecting the city with our life and when we are done, L.A. is going to be camera ready again."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The former reality star's campaign ads have amassed tens of millions of views.

The celebrity-turned-politician also criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom at the event, slamming the Democrat for allowing brush to "grow wild in Topanga State Park for 50 years with no prescribed burns and no wildfire maintenance." Pratt formally launched his mayoral campaign in an Instagram post on January 7 that showed him filling out paperwork. "Yes, it's official. Papers are filed and campaign is open: mayorpratt.com," he captioned the post.

'I Just Want to Fix Our Streets'

Source: mega The election will be held on June 2.