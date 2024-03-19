20-Year-Old Richard Horvat Granted Powerful Second Chance by Limbs for Life
As we slog through the day-to-day, we tend to forget that life can take an unexpected turn in the blink of an eye, forever altering our journeys. For 20-year-old Richard Horvat, an average autumn day proved just how fast everything can change, even while caught up in an event as mundane as running out of gas on the way to work.
On October 5, 2023, Richard was making a routine trip to work when his vehicle began to stall, puttering to a stop alongside the highway. Without a gas station nearby, Richard called his father to help him. Unaware their lives were about to be shattered, his father came to his aid. Not long after his arrival, a vehicle traveling at a staggering 80 mph crashed into the father and son. Richard escaped the collision gravely injured, but his father tragically lost his life.
Despite being bleeding profusely, Richard remained conscious throughout the incident, recalling the devastating sight of his mangled leg, broken and beyond repair. He was eventually rushed to the hospital, where doctors grappled to save the limb, but to no avail. Richard's right leg had to be amputated, forever altering the trajectory of his life and robbing him of his mobility.
During his darkest days, Richard's sole source of strength and solace came from the unconditional support of his wife, MaryAnn Davis. He said, "I remember looking at my leg and thinking it was over. But then I remembered my wife and our plans and decided not to give up."
Richard relied on their love and resilience as a positive source of energy to get through. Together, he and MaryAnn embarked on a journey of healing and adapting to their "new normal." The couple refused to allow one tragic accident to define their future, and their inspiring story caught the attention of Randy Titony of Limbs For Life, a nonprofit organization devoted to providing prosthetic limbs to those in need.
Richard Horvat and MaryAnn Davis
One of the most incredible facets of this story is that Richard himself does not like to view it as a personal triumph in the face of adversity. Instead, he expresses his gratitude to Limbs For Life, giving hope to others facing similar challenges. He shares his story with a commitment to helping families affected by amputation and offering them support and encouragement during such dark hours.
According to data provided by the Amputee Coalition, Over 500 people lose a limb every day in the United States. Such statistics are staggering and a primary reason Limbs For Life was conceived. The organization operates as a light at the end of a long, dark tunnel for amputees all around the country, standing as an example of compassion and community. With a steadfast belief that mobility is not a privilege but a fundamental human right, Limbs For Life has devoted efforts to providing prosthetic devices to those underinsured or uninsured.
Founded in 1995 by prosthetist John A. Sabolich, the organization was built to mirror his passion and drive to help amputees without insurance coverage. With a father who operated a prosthetic clinic in Oklahoma City in 1947, Sabolich's genuine care was instilled at a young age, which has since evolved into a vision for a global network of clinics and partners helping amputees worldwide. Currently, the Limbs For Life Foundation has provided thousands of new prosthetic limbs to amputees across the United States, transforming lives from coast to coast.
Additionally, through its work with international partnerships, the foundation distributes used prosthetics and components, ultimately empowering amputees on five separate continents. Limbs For Life has made it their unyielding responsibility to help give individuals the opportunity to reclaim their independence and embrace their lives with renewed vigor and purpose. Every prosthetic limb donated is closing the gap.
With a mission clearly "an inch wide and a mile deep," Limbs For Life focuses exclusively on providing prosthetics to the uninsured or those lacking coverage for such essential medical needs. Speaking on his vision for the organization's future, Executive Director of Limbs For Life, Randy Titony, says, "Our mission is to provide freedom of mobility to those in need." He continues, "With the generous support of donors, we aim to eliminate the backlog of clients awaiting prosthetic devices and ensure that no one is left behind."
Limbs For Life's generous service and long-lasting impact extend far beyond the provision of prosthetic limbs. It effectively provides hope, dignity, and the chance for those needing to reclaim their independence. By donating to Limbs For Life, you can help change lives and make a lasting difference in the lives of those in need and the world.