20-Year-Old Richard Horvat Granted Powerful Second Chance by Limbs for Life

As we slog through the day-to-day, we tend to forget that life can take an unexpected turn in the blink of an eye, forever altering our journeys. For 20-year-old Richard Horvat, an average autumn day proved just how fast everything can change, even while caught up in an event as mundane as running out of gas on the way to work.

On October 5, 2023, Richard was making a routine trip to work when his vehicle began to stall, puttering to a stop alongside the highway. Without a gas station nearby, Richard called his father to help him. Unaware their lives were about to be shattered, his father came to his aid. Not long after his arrival, a vehicle traveling at a staggering 80 mph crashed into the father and son. Richard escaped the collision gravely injured, but his father tragically lost his life.

Despite being bleeding profusely, Richard remained conscious throughout the incident, recalling the devastating sight of his mangled leg, broken and beyond repair. He was eventually rushed to the hospital, where doctors grappled to save the limb, but to no avail. Richard's right leg had to be amputated, forever altering the trajectory of his life and robbing him of his mobility.