Britney Spears Claims 'My Family Hurt Me' Alongside Revealing Photo of Her Backside: 'There Has Been No Justice'
Britney Spears opened up about the physical pain she allegedly experienced from her family.
In an upload from Sunday, April 28, the pop star — who has had a tumultuous relationship with father Jamie Spears, mother Lynne Spears and younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears due to her 13-year conservatorship — discussed how the brood treated her while she was under their control.
“I was actually right about nerve damage in my back!!! I have to get acupuncture every day of my life now!!! Words and thinking too hard make it worse!!! If people only knew how I’ve had to crawl to my own door one time!!!” she began, alongside a revealing image of her backside in only a black thong.
She then alleged: “My family hurt me!!! There has been no justice and probably never will be!!! The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!!” the “Toxic” singer — who terminated her conservatorship in 2021 after a lengthy legal battle with Jamie — claimed.
“The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me!!! I am so lucky to be here!!! It’s funny ‘cus till this very day I haven’t told them face to face!!!” Britney continued.
“I text through IG but I honestly believe it will not be so safe if I ever did go face to face so!!! The child in me knows they would be destroyed and that’s basically it!!! I do miss my home in Louisiana and I wish I could visit but they took everything!!!” she concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Britney has seemingly rarely been in contact with her family members since she was freed from the allegedly abusive conservatorship.
Years later, Britney and Jamie finally ended all legal disputes related to their 2021 court battle after settling who was obligated to pay the patriarch’s legal fees.
On Thursday, April 25, the mother-of-two was apparently ordered to pay $2 million of Jamie’s legal bills.
"Although the conservatorship was terminated in November, 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete," the blonde beauty’s attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, said at the time. "As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter.”
“Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored,” he added.