Travis Kelce Affectionately Calls Taylor Swift His 'Significant Other' as Couple Attends Patrick Mahomes' Foundation Gala: Watch
Cute couple moment!
On Saturday, April 27, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted attending Patrick Mahomes’ The 15 and Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala in Las Vegas, where the pair auctioned off four coveted tickets to the pop star’s Eras Tour.
During the event, the NFL star, 34, called Swift, 34, his “significant other” while announcing how the blonde beauty has donated the tickets.
The power couple dressed to impress for the charity gala as the “Cruel Summer” artist wore a green gown and her classic red lip and Kelce looked dapper in a navy suit.
A clip of the Kansas City tight end's speech went viral after one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the footage.
“I think, um, I was just talking to my significant other,” he said of Swift, who was sat next to Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes at the gala “and uh, we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket.”
“Has anyone heard of the Eras Tour?” he added.
Another social media user posted a clip of the duo holding hands as they walked past.
"NBD. Just T Swift and her man Travis Kelce," they wrote alongside the video. "And they are super adorable together. So down to earth & kind ... Just super cool badass human beings."
As OK! previously reported, Taylor’s attendance at the function came shortly after she released her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.
Since the records debut, fans couldn’t help but speculate which of Taylor’s love interests the songs were about.
As for which tracks reference her romance with Kelce, supporters suspect "The Alchemy" hints at their whirlwind relationship.
"So when I touch down/ Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team/ Ditch the clowns, get the crown/ Baby I'm the one to beat," Taylor sings, making references to the podcaster’s professional football career.
“Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me,” she later adds, seemingly recalling when she joined Travis on the field after his team won the 2024 Super Bowl.
The Grammy winner also talks about "those blokes warm the benches," potentially taking a dig at her British exes, including Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.
In addition to "The Alchemy," the public has suggested the song "So High School" is also about Travis.
"You know how to ball, I know Aristotle, brand new, full throttle / Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto / It's true, swear, scouts honor / You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her," Taylor sings.