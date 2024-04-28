OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Travis Kelce
OK LogoNEWS

Travis Kelce Affectionately Calls Taylor Swift His 'Significant Other' as Couple Attends Patrick Mahomes' Foundation Gala: Watch

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA/@PopBase/X
By:

Apr. 28 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Cute couple moment!

On Saturday, April 27, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted attending Patrick Mahomes’ The 15 and Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala in Las Vegas, where the pair auctioned off four coveted tickets to the pop star’s Eras Tour.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ThrowbackTaylor/X

During the event, the NFL star, 34, called Swift, 34, his “significant other” while announcing how the blonde beauty has donated the tickets.

The power couple dressed to impress for the charity gala as the “Cruel Summer” artist wore a green gown and her classic red lip and Kelce looked dapper in a navy suit.

Article continues below advertisement

A clip of the Kansas City tight end's speech went viral after one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the footage.

“I think, um, I was just talking to my significant other,” he said of Swift, who was sat next to Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes at the gala “and uh, we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket.”

Article continues below advertisement
taylor travis gala
Source: @PopBase/X

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted at Patrick Mahomes' foundation gala.

Article continues below advertisement

“Has anyone heard of the Eras Tour?” he added.

Another social media user posted a clip of the duo holding hands as they walked past.

Article continues below advertisement

"NBD. Just T Swift and her man Travis Kelce," they wrote alongside the video. "And they are super adorable together. So down to earth & kind ... Just super cool badass human beings."

As OK! previously reported, Taylor’s attendance at the function came shortly after she released her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

Article continues below advertisement
tay trav after party
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce debuted their relationship in September 2023.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce
Article continues below advertisement

Since the records debut, fans couldn’t help but speculate which of Taylor’s love interests the songs were about.

As for which tracks reference her romance with Kelce, supporters suspect "The Alchemy" hints at their whirlwind relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

"So when I touch down/ Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team/ Ditch the clowns, get the crown/ Baby I'm the one to beat," Taylor sings, making references to the podcaster’s professional football career.

“Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me,” she later adds, seemingly recalling when she joined Travis on the field after his team won the 2024 Super Bowl.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce plans to travel to Europe when Taylor Swift continues her Eras Tour.

Article continues below advertisement

The Grammy winner also talks about "those blokes warm the benches," potentially taking a dig at her British exes, including Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.

In addition to "The Alchemy," the public has suggested the song "So High School" is also about Travis.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"You know how to ball, I know Aristotle, brand new, full throttle / Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto / It's true, swear, scouts honor / You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her," Taylor sings.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.