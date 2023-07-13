Richard Simmons' Rep Shares Rare Update on the Reclusive Star as He Turns 75
According to his rep, Richard Simmons is doing just fine!
On July 12, the former famous fitness instructor's spokesperson released a statement regarding Simmons' 75th birthday.
"This is a big milestone," rep Tom Estey said of the beloved star. "I just want to see him happy, which he is."
This brief update had a similar sentiment to the statement Estey released for the reclusive celeb's 70th birthday in 2018.
"He's doing very well. He's his jovial self. He spends most of his time at home and in his yard," he said at the time. "He keeps up with his reading and does what he wants to do. He deserves this time to himself. Seventy years is a milestone but he doesn't look at it that way."
Simmons has not been seen publicly since he suddenly stopped teaching at his dance studio in Beverly Hills, Calif., back in 2014. However, just last year, the exercise guru addressed his fans via Facebook after Hulu released the documentary TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons, which was about his change in lifestyle.
"Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love! Love, Richard," he penned to his followers. Fans replied with excitement to Simmons' Facebook post after years of silence.
"I'm so proud of you for taking time for yourself. You've given so much of yourself to the world, and now it's your time. Good for you. Thank you for blessing and inspiring me so richly," one commenter wrote.
"We love you and we miss you. Take care of yourself… be at peace and be healthy and happy," a second person added, while a third said, "So blessed we got to meet you. Been praying for you and hope you are well. You are truly missed."
Other users claimed that the upload was not actually Simmons' himself, however, manager Michael Catalano confirmed the message was real.
"This was a personal post from Richard," he noted. "He was moved by the reaction to the special and all the good wishes that he received. He was encouraged by the kindness."
Estey also shared a message at the time, saying, "Richard is eternally grateful for the continuous outpouring of love and gratitude he has received from across the Globe. He is happy, healthy and living the life he has chosen to live."
