Richard Simmons' Rep Shares Rare Update on the Reclusive Star as He Turns 75

"He's doing very well. He's his jovial self. He spends most of his time at home and in his yard," he said at the time. "He keeps up with his reading and does what he wants to do. He deserves this time to himself. Seventy years is a milestone but he doesn't look at it that way."

Simmons has not been seen publicly since he suddenly stopped teaching at his dance studio in Beverly Hills, Calif., back in 2014. However, just last year, the exercise guru addressed his fans via Facebook after Hulu released the documentary TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons, which was about his change in lifestyle.