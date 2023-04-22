Revealed: The Richest Real Estate Personalities On Social Media — Find Out How Much They Make!
From Joanna Gaines to Christine Quinn, these stars have made money after entering the real estate world, and it's certainly paid off!
New research, conducted by real estate experts Agent Advice, "examined the social media profiles of every TV personality from a real estate or home improvement show and used Influencer Marketing Calculator to establish which star has the most influential social media presence and how much they can earn per sponsored Instagram post, if they were partner with brands on the platform," the statement reads.
Chris Heller, co-founder of Agent Advice also added: “Ranging from real estate agents, remodelers, investors, and interior designers, many popular TV show hosts have become celebrities in their own right and have been able to develop huge followings on social media."
“These findings highlight the success and popularity of real estate and home development TV shows, with many hosts able to live comfortably on income from social media alone," he said.
Scroll through the gallery below to see who is the highest-earning TV improvement star on social media.
Joanna Gaines
The mom-of-four could earn an estimated $45,329 per sponsored post on Instagram since she almost 14 million followers! Joanna and her husband, Chip Gaines, have made a name for themselves after appearing in Fixer Upper on HGTV.
Chip Gaines
Joanna's hubby came in second, as he has 5.1 million followers, which allows him to earn 16,000 dollars per post on Instagram.
Christine Quinn
Though Quinn left Selling Sunset, she is still the third highest-earning real estate TV star.
The star has a following of 4.1 million, which could earn up to $13,000 for a single sponsored Instagram post.
Chrishell Stause
The reality star could earn around $11,000 per paid post since she has 3.6 million followers.
Heather Rae Young
- Christine Quinn Reveals She & Archenemy Chrishell Stause Were 'Really Close' Before Argument Led To Falling Out: 'That Was It'
- Joanna Gaines, Christine Quinn & More: New Research Reveals The Highest Earning Real Estate & Home Improvement TV Stars
- Christine Quinn Agrees With Josh Flagg's Claim That 'Selling Sunset' Cast Members Are 'Pretending To Be Agents'
Heather Rae Young can earn around $9,000 per Instagram post, while her husband, Tarek El Moussa, also ranked, as he came in the 15th spot.
Jonathan & Drew Scott
Mary Fitzgerald
The blonde babe came in eighth, potentially earning $6,000 per post.
Emma Hernan
The real estate mogul came in ninth place, meaning she could earn around $6,000 per sponsored post.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Christina Hall
The mom-of-three came in tenth place, potentially earning $4,000 per sponsored post.