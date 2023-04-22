Revealed: The Richest Real Estate Personalities On Social Media — Find Out How Much They Make!

From Joanna Gaines to Christine Quinn, these stars have made money after entering the real estate world, and it's certainly paid off!

New research, conducted by real estate experts Agent Advice, "examined the social media profiles of every TV personality from a real estate or home improvement show and used Influencer Marketing Calculator to establish which star has the most influential social media presence and how much they can earn per sponsored Instagram post, if they were partner with brands on the platform," the statement reads.

Chris Heller, co-founder of Agent Advice also added: “Ranging from real estate agents, remodelers, investors, and interior designers, many popular TV show hosts have become celebrities in their own right and have been able to develop huge followings on social media."

“These findings highlight the success and popularity of real estate and home development TV shows, with many hosts able to live comfortably on income from social media alone," he said.

Scroll through the gallery below to see who is the highest-earning TV improvement star on social media.