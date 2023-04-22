OK Magazine
Revealed: The Richest Real Estate Personalities On Social Media — Find Out How Much They Make!

joanna chrishelle christine pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 22 2023, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

From Joanna Gaines to Christine Quinn, these stars have made money after entering the real estate world, and it's certainly paid off!

New research, conducted by real estate experts Agent Advice, "examined the social media profiles of every TV personality from a real estate or home improvement show and used Influencer Marketing Calculator to establish which star has the most influential social media presence and how much they can earn per sponsored Instagram post, if they were partner with brands on the platform," the statement reads.

Chris Heller, co-founder of Agent Advice also added: “Ranging from real estate agents, remodelers, investors, and interior designers, many popular TV show hosts have become celebrities in their own right and have been able to develop huge followings on social media."

“These findings highlight the success and popularity of real estate and home development TV shows, with many hosts able to live comfortably on income from social media alone," he said.

Scroll through the gallery below to see who is the highest-earning TV improvement star on social media.

Joanna Gaines

gallery joanna gaines ig
Source: @joannagaines/Instagram

The mom-of-four could earn an estimated $45,329 per sponsored post on Instagram since she almost 14 million followers! Joanna and her husband, Chip Gaines, have made a name for themselves after appearing in Fixer Upper on HGTV.

Chip Gaines

chipgaines
Source: mega

Joanna's hubby came in second, as he has 5.1 million followers, which allows him to earn 16,000 dollars per post on Instagram.

Christine Quinn

gallery chrstine quinn netflix
Source: mega

Though Quinn left Selling Sunset, she is still the third highest-earning real estate TV star.

The star has a following of 4.1 million, which could earn up to $13,000 for a single sponsored Instagram post.

Chrishell Stause

gallery chrishelle stause
Source: mega

The reality star could earn around $11,000 per paid post since she has 3.6 million followers.

Heather Rae Young

heatherraeyoung
Source: mega
Heather Rae Young can earn around $9,000 per Instagram post, while her husband, Tarek El Moussa, also ranked, as he came in the 15th spot.

Jonathan & Drew Scott

gallery scottbrothers
Source: mega

The brothers, who became famous when Property Brothers began, both ranked, with Jonathan coming in sixth, allowing him to earn about $8,000 per sponsored post.

Drew came in seventh, allowing him to earn up to earn around $7,000 per sponsored post.

Mary Fitzgerald

gallery maryfitzgerald
Source: mega

The blonde babe came in eighth, potentially earning $6,000 per post.

Emma Hernan

gallery emmahernan
Source: mega

The real estate mogul came in ninth place, meaning she could earn around $6,000 per sponsored post.

Christina Hall

gallery christinahall
Source: mega

The mom-of-three came in tenth place, potentially earning $4,000 per sponsored post.

