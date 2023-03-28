Chip & Joanna Gaines Admit To Constantly 'Fighting' During Early Days Of Marriage: It Got 'Ugly'
These days, Chip and Joanna Gaines are regarded as one of the most picture perfect celebrity couples, but in a new interview, they both confessed their relationship almost didn't make it.
"In the first months of our marriage, we were always flipping a house. We were working on this little shop. We had babies early in the process," the dad-of-five explained.
Continued Chip, "We pretty quickly had to say, 'We're either going to go at each other and blow this thing up, you and I trying to fight each other about every nook and cranny, or we can figure out how to come together as a team.'"
"We've had our challenges," he emphasized. "I don't want to belittle that piece of the equation. But Jo and I — I don't know if it's our hearts — we're aligned in this sweet way to where we've just always been there for each other."
Chip, 48, said the duo was faced with such "adversity" that at one point, their "natural tendency" was to act "ugly" towards each other, but they eventually realized approaching their issues as a "team" made it easier for them to see and rectify their problems.
These days, things are better than ever, especially as the Fixer Upper stars work to expand their brand, which now includes their very own channel, Magnolia Network.
"I'm so thankful this success didn't find Joanna and I early in my 20s or 30s. Just for me. She's steady as the day is long. She's got a great head on her shoulders. This probably wouldn't have affected her in a negative way," Chip admitted on a podcast earlier this month. "But me, I would've been arrogant, most likely narcissistic, and probably a lunatic."
A source close to the HGTV alums doubled down on the idea that Joanna, 44, and Chip's success hasn't given them big heads.
"[They're] still completely down to earth. Yes, they have assistants and entourages, but they are the kindest people," the insider spilled. "They are so generous with their staff. They haven't changed one bit."
People talked to the lovebirds for a special edition publication titled Chip & Joanna Gaines: 20 Years of Marriage and Magnolia.