Chip & Joanna Gaines Admit To Constantly 'Fighting' During Early Days Of Marriage: It Got 'Ugly'

Continued Chip, "We pretty quickly had to say, 'We're either going to go at each other and blow this thing up, you and I trying to fight each other about every nook and cranny, or we can figure out how to come together as a team.'"

"We've had our challenges," he emphasized. "I don't want to belittle that piece of the equation. But Jo and I — I don't know if it's our hearts — we're aligned in this sweet way to where we've just always been there for each other."