The Fear-Filled Reason One of the World's Richest Comics Is Set to Die Childless

OK! can reveal Ricky Gervais is set to die childless due to a lifelong fear of catastrophe, according to his partner of more than four decades, Jane Fallon, who says anxiety – not career ambition – drove their decision to forgo children. Fallon, 65, a novelist and former TV producer, has been in a relationship with Gervais, 64, since they met at university in the early 1980s. The couple, who live together in north London and have never married, chose early on not to have children – a decision Fallon has now revisited during an appearance on the "Second Act" podcast. Fallon left a successful television career in the late 2000s after securing a book deal, publishing her debut novel, Getting Rid of Matthew, in 2007 and going on to write 11 more titles. Reflecting on her younger years, Fallon said: "When I was little, you know the cliché of a little girl is they imagine their wedding day and their wedding dress... it was none of that ever. It was always about work and my life. I was never into that romance stuff."

Source: MEGA Jane Fallon published her debut novel 'Getting Rid of Matthew.'

She added: "As I got older, I just realized (becoming a parent) wasn't for me." Fallon explained her reluctance stemmed from what she described as a deeply ingrained tendency to expect the worst. "I'm a real catastrophist... I assume the worst," she confessed. "When I watch my next sister up and her two kids, she's so brilliant. She's just got that balance right of letting them be independent but not being reckless. I would stifle the life out of my kids. I can't even let my cat out. I think your job as a parent is to create independent, go-be-free (children.)"

Source: MEGA Jane Fallon and Ricky Gervais don't have kids.

"But it's really hard. I just thought I'll be a better auntie – and auntie to my friends' kids – than I will be a mother. I just didn't think I'd be very good at it because I thought I'd be too anxious," she continued. Those close to Fallon and Gervais say the decision to stay childless was mutual and rooted in temperament rather than circumstance. A source told us: "They looked at parenthood honestly and concluded it would not suit their personalities or the life they wanted." The insider added that Fallon in particular "feared she would be overwhelmed by worry rather than joy" at the prospect of becoming a mom.

Source: MEGA 'We're not married because neither of (us) are fussed,' Jane Fallon said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ricky Gervais is one of the richest comics.