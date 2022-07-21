Ricky Martin Wins Case Against Nephew Who Accused Him Of Sexual Relationship
Ricky Martin has come out on top after his nephew accused him of having a sexual relationship with him.
"Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career," Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana, who are attorneys for Martin, said in a statement to OK!.
Two weeks ago, a judge in Puerto Rico issued a "domestic-violence" related restraining order against the pop star. “The petitioner fears for his safety,” the newspaper said.
According to Puerto Rican publication El Vocero, Martin and the victim allegedly dated for seven months, but the relationship ended on bad terms. The publication alleged that Martin didn't take the split well, and as a result, waited outside the victim's home.
After the accusations came to light, the singer, 50, denied that he never had a "romantic or sexual relationship" with his nephew.
“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges,” Martin's attorney Marty Singer said. “Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”
“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs,” he continued. “But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”