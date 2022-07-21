Ricky Martin Wins Case Against Nephew Who Accused Him Of Sexual Relationship

Ricky Martin has come out on top after his nephew accused him of having a sexual relationship with him.

"Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career," Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana, who are attorneys for Martin, said in a statement to OK!.