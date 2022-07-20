Producers From Apple TV's 'Mrs. American Pie' 'Scrambling' After Ricky Martin's Allegations Surface, Source Claims
Producers on Apple TV’s Mrs. American Pie are “scrambling” and don't know what they're going to do regarding the recent allegations against Ricky Martin.
“The worst case scenario is a prolonged court case,” a source exclusively tells OK! of the situation.
As OK! previously reported, the singer has been caught in sticky scenario when he was served with a restraining order that cited domestic abuse. At first, it wasn't clear who the papers came from, but then his 21-year-old nephew alleged that he had a sexual relationship with Martin.
Martin, 50, is set to star alongside Kristen Wiig, Josh Lucas, Carol Burnett, Leslie Bibb, and Allison Janney.
“The cast is obviously supportive of Ricky and believes the truth will come out one way or another. But the cast is also worried about the future of the production or even the production’s very viability. There is talk on set questioning why no action has been taken to even acknowledge the issue," the insider adds.
Meanwhile, the star's lawyer Marty Singer has denied the allegations.
"Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been—and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," the statement read.
The statement continued, "The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."
Martin's brother also spoke out about the sticky situation.
"I do not put my hand on the hot table for anyone," he said via social media. "What I am talking about is my experiences, my family experiences. I don't think my older brother is capable."