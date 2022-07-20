Producers From Apple TV's 'Mrs. American Pie' 'Scrambling' After Ricky Martin's Allegations Surface, Source Claims

Producers on Apple TV’s Mrs. American Pie are “scrambling” and don't know what they're going to do regarding the recent allegations against Ricky Martin.

“The worst case scenario is a prolonged court case,” a source exclusively tells OK! of the situation.

As OK! previously reported, the singer has been caught in sticky scenario when he was served with a restraining order that cited domestic abuse. At first, it wasn't clear who the papers came from, but then his 21-year-old nephew alleged that he had a sexual relationship with Martin.