Rihanna's Beau A$AP Rocky Cradles Her Pregnant Belly at Cannes Film Festival as Couple Awaits Arrival of Baby No. 3: Photos
You can't rain on their parade!
On the night of Monday, May 19, Rihanna and beau A$AP Rocky hit the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his flick Highest 2 Lowest. The rapper proved he was a gentleman by holding an umbrella over the pregnant star, who's currently carrying their third child.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Go Glam at the Cannes Film Festival
In photos from the special night, A$AP Rocky donned a black, double-breasted suit, opting to leave the jacket open to show his white shirt and black tie. He also donned a pair of sunglasses, metallic earrings and a pair of shiny grills over his teeth, with a gold pin secured onto his suit.
The Fenty Beauty founder stunned in a bright blue frock that wrapped around her neck and featured two cutouts on the side. She accessorized the halter-style dress with blue ankle-strap heels, a few rings, earrings and an ear cuff.
Rihanna Shows Off Her Pregnant Belly
When the stars weren't holding hands, the dad-of-two stood behind his lady and cradled her growing baby bump.
Other people in attendance included A$AP Rocky's costar Denzel Washington and the flick's director, Spike Lee.
In a recent interview, the "Praise the Lord" vocalist replied, "H---, yeah" when asked if he plans to team up with Rihanna on a movie one day.
He also noted they've already worked together, noting, "You saw her acting in my film [the music video] 'D.M.B.' You saw her acting in [the music video] for 'Fashion Killa.'"
A$AP Rocky added he would "most likely" direct whatever joint project they end up working on.
When Did Rihanna Announce Her Third Pregnancy?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, Rihanna's third pregnancy was revealed minutes before the 2025 Met Gala kicked off on May 5, as someone snapped a photo of her growing bump before she got all dolled up.
The "Take a Bow" crooner then showed up at the red carpet all decked out in a black cropped jacket, dark grey bustier bodysuit, a black pinstripe floor-length skirt that featured a long train and a huge black hat.
The couple already parent sons RZA and Riot.
The Barbados native hasn't revealed whether her third child is a boy or girl, though she previously raved over having two little men in her home.
"They're the best. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I'm a boy mom," she gushed to a reporter in 2023. "I love this. I love it."
Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Planning to Get Married?
In April, RiRi sparked engagement rumors, as she flaunted a diamond ring on that finger while posing in her Savage x Fenty's bridal lingerie collection.
However, neither of the stars have commented on the gossip.