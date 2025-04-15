or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Rihanna
OK LogoPHOTOS

Rihanna Fuels A$AP Rocky Engagement Rumors by Wearing a Ring and Showing Off Her Butt in Bridal Lingerie: See the Sizzling Hot Photos

Two photos of Rihanna
Source: SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA

Fans thought Rihanna modeling lingerie from her line's bridal collection may be hinting she and A$AP Rocky are engaged.

By:

April 15 2025, Updated 5:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Is Rihanna trying to tell us something?

On Tuesday, April 15, the star revealed her Savage x Fenty line is releasing a bridal collection, with the new pieces being modeled by none other than the gorgeous singer herself.

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna fenty badgalriri
Source: SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA

Rihanna dropped jaws when she modeled Savage x Fenty's new bridal collection.

Article continues below advertisement

Some fans thought the sizzling hot photoshoot was Rihanna's way of hinting she's engaged to beau A$AP Rocky, as she was even wearing a ring on that finger in the pictures.

Adding to the suspicions was the upload's caption, which read, "all you gotta do is say yes 💍."

Article continues below advertisement
rhanna fenty badgalriri
Source: SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA

The star showed off of her figure from all angles in the photoshoot.

Article continues below advertisement

Regardless of her and her baby daddy's status, RiRi, 37, looked flawless in the sultry images, wearing a pale pink corset top, matching thong underwear, thigh-high stockings, a veil and heels.

She accessorized the lingerie with a diamond bracelet, necklace and ring.

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna fenty screenshot
Source: SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA

Rihanna sparked rumors she may be engaged to A$AP Rocky since she wore a ring in the images.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans rushed to the comments section to rave over Rihanna's good looks and express their thoughts on the engagement buzz.

"Foreshadowing or whaaa [sic]," one person wrote, while another asked, "Miss you married?!"

"The most anticipated collection for married couples, does that mean A$AP has already put it on your finger? 💍❤️," another excited Instagram follower asked.

MORE ON:
Rihanna

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
rihannafenty badgalriri
Source: SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA

The star flaunted her curves in the pale pink looks.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the parents-of-two are closer to each other than ever after the "Umbrella" vocalist stood by the rapper's side during his trial, which he ultimately came out of unscathed and was found not guilty of felony assault.

After the verdict was read in February, a viral video showed A$AP Rocky, 36, running over to Rihanna and hugging her.

"There are really no words to express how relieved they are," a source told a news outlet. "Not accepting the plea deal was a gamble, but he always had faith in his legal team."

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna fenty badgalriri
Source: SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shares two sons together.

Article continues below advertisement

Another source told a separate publication that the duo plan to move forward with their reported wedding plans now that he's off the hook.

"Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are on cloud nine following the not guilty verdict and they’re eager to commemorate the happy news with a wedding, sooner rather than later," the insider spilled.

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna fenty screenshot
Source: SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA

The rapper and the Fenty founder began dating in 2020.

"At the moment, a ceremony in Barbados is the plan," the source claimed, noting a wedding in Rihanna's home country could happen by the end of this year.

The fashion designer "wants a three-day event, if not longer, in order for them to really celebrate and also make it worthwhile for guests to fly out," the source stated.

"They have a ton of famous pals, so there will definitely be an A-list element, but it’s not going to be some big Hollywood shindig," the source shared. "The majority of guests will be their family and lifelong friends."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.