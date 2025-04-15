Rihanna Fuels A$AP Rocky Engagement Rumors by Wearing a Ring and Showing Off Her Butt in Bridal Lingerie: See the Sizzling Hot Photos
Is Rihanna trying to tell us something?
On Tuesday, April 15, the star revealed her Savage x Fenty line is releasing a bridal collection, with the new pieces being modeled by none other than the gorgeous singer herself.
Some fans thought the sizzling hot photoshoot was Rihanna's way of hinting she's engaged to beau A$AP Rocky, as she was even wearing a ring on that finger in the pictures.
Adding to the suspicions was the upload's caption, which read, "all you gotta do is say yes 💍."
Regardless of her and her baby daddy's status, RiRi, 37, looked flawless in the sultry images, wearing a pale pink corset top, matching thong underwear, thigh-high stockings, a veil and heels.
She accessorized the lingerie with a diamond bracelet, necklace and ring.
Fans rushed to the comments section to rave over Rihanna's good looks and express their thoughts on the engagement buzz.
"Foreshadowing or whaaa [sic]," one person wrote, while another asked, "Miss you married?!"
"The most anticipated collection for married couples, does that mean A$AP has already put it on your finger? 💍❤️," another excited Instagram follower asked.
As OK! reported, the parents-of-two are closer to each other than ever after the "Umbrella" vocalist stood by the rapper's side during his trial, which he ultimately came out of unscathed and was found not guilty of felony assault.
After the verdict was read in February, a viral video showed A$AP Rocky, 36, running over to Rihanna and hugging her.
"There are really no words to express how relieved they are," a source told a news outlet. "Not accepting the plea deal was a gamble, but he always had faith in his legal team."
Another source told a separate publication that the duo plan to move forward with their reported wedding plans now that he's off the hook.
"Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are on cloud nine following the not guilty verdict and they’re eager to commemorate the happy news with a wedding, sooner rather than later," the insider spilled.
"At the moment, a ceremony in Barbados is the plan," the source claimed, noting a wedding in Rihanna's home country could happen by the end of this year.
The fashion designer "wants a three-day event, if not longer, in order for them to really celebrate and also make it worthwhile for guests to fly out," the source stated.
"They have a ton of famous pals, so there will definitely be an A-list element, but it’s not going to be some big Hollywood shindig," the source shared. "The majority of guests will be their family and lifelong friends."