Rihanna's In No Rush 'To Lose The Baby Weight' As She & A$AP Rocky Are Solely 'Focused On Raising Their Baby Boy'

Baby bliss! Rihanna and beau A$AP Rocky are still on cloud nine after welcoming their first child in May.

Before the little one's arrival, the "Umbrella" crooner, 34, was stepping out all the time to show off her bold maternity style, but these days, the pair "rarely leave their baby’s side," shared an insider. In fact, the duo have been seen out together a mere two times since becoming parents.