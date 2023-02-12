Rihanna Reveals 'Life Got Better' After The Birth Of Her Son Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

"I'm living for my son," Rihanna gushed on the iHeart/NFL podcast. "Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account."

"Skydiving?! You really think about stuff like that — it's not worth it," she explained of her changed views on things since having her first child with longtime partner A$AP Rocky last May. "Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It's very small and cloudy, it just got better with him."