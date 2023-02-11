Rihanna's Dad Reveals Singer Is 'Loving' Motherhood As He Teases New Baby Boy's Name: 'She'll Have My Head!'
One proud papa! Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, gushed over his daughter thoroughly embracing motherhood after giving birth to her and A$AP Rocky's first child last May.
"She’s loving it. She’s a very overprotective mother," he spilled in a recent interview, before noting that RiRi's longtime partner is also "such a cool guy," who is "very respectable" and "taking to fatherhood very well."
Ronald also had a lot to say about his grandson's adorable looks. The "Umbrella" singer had previously kept her son's face hidden from social media, but finally chose to reveal his cuteness for the very first time in a sweet, mid-December TikTok.
"Everybody says [the baby] looks like me, but you know, babies change, faces change," he explained, adding that he personally thinks that he looks like "a lot of Rihanna and Rocky together."
However, when it came to what they had decided to call the little one, Ronald only teased that his daughter had cycled through "a few names" when coming up with the perfect moniker.
"She’ll have my head if I tell you!" he joked.
Aside from baby talk, Ronald also raved about Rihanna's upcoming Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance.
"Everybody is saying that football is just opening up for her — it’s the Rihanna show," he proudly dished to the outlet. "It’s the moment that everybody has been waiting for."
However, there is one person who isn't as enthused about the Grammy Award winner's show — former POTUS Donald Trump. As OK! previously reported, the embattled politician slammed Rihanna as talentless in a recent post on his Truth Social platform days before she was set to take the stage.
"Without her 'Stylist' she’d be NOTHING," he wrote. "Bad everything, and NO TALENT!"
The "Take a Bow" artist first sparked the businessman's ire after posing in front of an art installation that had been spray painted to read: 'F*** Donald Trump."
She has not responded to the former President's comments.
Ronald spoke with Page Six about Rihanna embracing motherhood and the baby's name.
