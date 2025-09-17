Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough and Husband Ben-Smith Petersen Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2
Sept. 17 2025, Published 11:37 a.m. ET
Riley Keough and husband Ben Smith-Petersen secretly welcomed their second child earlier this year, her rep confirmed to a news outlet on Wednesday, September 17. No details about the baby were shared.
The couple, who wed in 2015, also share daughter Tupelo Storm, who was born in August 2022. "Tupelo" comes from the birthplace of Keough's grandfather, Elvis Presley, while "Storm" is a tribute to her late brother, Benjamin Keough, who committed suicide in 2020.
Riley Keough Dishes on What She Wants for Her Children
While the Daisy Jones & the Six alum, 36, keeps a relatively private life, she did discuss parenthood and her own upbringing with late mom Lisa Marie Presley on a January episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
Lisa Marie was 54 when she died in 2022 from a small bowel obstruction following bariatric surgery.
"I think she was such an amazing parent and she wanted us to have — I think her father did — these amazing experiences all the time," Riley shared. "For me personally, I think that the problem there could be for some that when you're used to so much, it's hard to find joy in simple things."
"And so I really want my children to be able to find joy and just playing in the backyard and doing normal kid stuff and not need like elephants and circus and all these things all the time," the new mom-of-two explained. "So that's probably what I would do differently. But I think her intention was really wanting to give everything she could to her kids."
Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley's Complicated Relationship
The actress noted the relationship she had with her mother shifted when the singer's addiction took over.
"There was a certain point, probably in my mid twenties, when I sort of became more of the caretaker in the relationship. And I think it was around when she became addicted to opiates," Riley shared. "Cause she was always sort of the leader in our family. And at that point, I sort of, yeah, our dynamic changed a lot."
How Riley Keough Honored Her Late Mother
Riley honored her mother by completing the memoir she was in the middle of writing when she died.
"She'd been working on it for, I want to say three or four years, and it’s just something I felt that I needed to do for her and help her complete that project," the brunette beauty explained in a past interview. "It’s very bittersweet and I am happy to do that for her. I feel honored to be able to help."
The Girlfriend Experience actress said reading her mom's drafts was "extremely emotional and also very therapeutic."
"It makes me feel very close to her," Riley revealed. "So it’s kind of, again, bittersweet and difficult but also really special."