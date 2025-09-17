Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough and Husband Ben-Smith Petersen Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2

Article continues below advertisement

Riley Keough and husband Ben Smith-Petersen secretly welcomed their second child earlier this year, her rep confirmed to a news outlet on Wednesday, September 17. No details about the baby were shared. The couple, who wed in 2015, also share daughter Tupelo Storm, who was born in August 2022. "Tupelo" comes from the birthplace of Keough's grandfather, Elvis Presley, while "Storm" is a tribute to her late brother, Benjamin Keough, who committed suicide in 2020.

Riley Keough Dishes on What She Wants for Her Children

Source: mega Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen have welcomed their second child together.

While the Daisy Jones & the Six alum, 36, keeps a relatively private life, she did discuss parenthood and her own upbringing with late mom Lisa Marie Presley on a January episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. Lisa Marie was 54 when she died in 2022 from a small bowel obstruction following bariatric surgery. "I think she was such an amazing parent and she wanted us to have — I think her father did — these amazing experiences all the time," Riley shared. "For me personally, I think that the problem there could be for some that when you're used to so much, it's hard to find joy in simple things."

Source: mega The actress wants her children to be able to do 'normal kid stuff' despite her fame.

"And so I really want my children to be able to find joy and just playing in the backyard and doing normal kid stuff and not need like elephants and circus and all these things all the time," the new mom-of-two explained. "So that's probably what I would do differently. But I think her intention was really wanting to give everything she could to her kids."

Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley's Complicated Relationship

Source: mega Riley Keough's mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died in 2022 from a small bowel obstruction.

The actress noted the relationship she had with her mother shifted when the singer's addiction took over. "There was a certain point, probably in my mid twenties, when I sort of became more of the caretaker in the relationship. And I think it was around when she became addicted to opiates," Riley shared. "Cause she was always sort of the leader in our family. And at that point, I sort of, yeah, our dynamic changed a lot."

How Riley Keough Honored Her Late Mother

Source: mega Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen met in 2012 on the set of 'Mad Max: Fury Road.'