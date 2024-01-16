Riley Keough Admits It's Been 'Very Therapeutic' to Finish Writing Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Autobiography
Riley Keough is sharing more insight into the process of finishing her late mom Lisa Marie Presley's book.
"She'd been working on it for, I want to say three or four years, and it’s just something I felt that I needed to do for her and help her complete that project," the Daisy Jones and the Six actress told a reporter at the Monday, January 15, Emmy Awards.
"It’s very bittersweet and I am happy to do that for her," added the mom-of-one. "I feel honored to be able to help."
The Hollywood beauty admitted the process of reading the late star's original drafts is also "extremely emotional and also very therapeutic."
"It makes me feel very close to her," explained Keough, 34. "So it’s kind of, again, bittersweet and difficult but also really special."
The actress first announced the upcoming memoir earlier this month on social media around one year after Lisa Marie died at age 54 due to bowel obstruction following weight loss surgery.
“I’m honored to help put my mother’s book out for her," she spilled. "Her autobiography will be out in October with @randomhouse and you can pre order it now with the link in my bio ❤️💕."
As OK! reported, Keough is the sole trustee of the singer's estate — though that title didn't come without a battle, as he grandmother, Priscilla Presley, was also gunning for the position.
The disagreement lead to a reported feud between Riley and the matriarch, but in May 2023, things were settled, and Priscilla, 78, downplayed the drama.
"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Priscilla said in a public statement. "Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter."
Riley and her grandmother continued to put the rumors to rest at this year's Emmys, as Priscilla tagged along for the actress' night, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.
On the red carpet, Priscilla also mentioned Lisa Marie and how she's still grieving her sudden death.
"I think about her all day, all night," Priscilla stated. "I miss my daughter very, very much. It was a shock to all of us."
"For a mother, when they lose a child, a lot of them is lost too, as a parent. We grieve, we can't believe it. We try to understand. I know she wasn't that happy, I know when her son died, that was really when she just didn't want to be here," she added, referring to Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, who died from suicide in 2020.