'I'm Honored': Riley Keough to Release Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Autobiography in October 2024

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 11 2024, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

Riley Keough is continuing Lisa Marie Presley’s legacy!

On Thursday, January 11, the Daisy Jones and the Six star shared a post on Instagram announcing the release of her late mother’s memoir.

presley
Source: MEGA

Riley Keough is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley.

“I’m honored to help put my mother’s book out for her. Her autobiography will be out in October with @randomhouse and you can pre order it now with the link in my bio ❤️💕,” she wrote alongside an old photo of herself and the matriarch from her childhood.

In response, fans commented their support for the upcoming book.

“I can’t wait. She was the best ❤️,” one user wrote, as another added,“♥️♥️♥️ So so special. Love you riri.”

“She’s so proud of you Riley. She’s so honoured by how you’re marking her legacy🔥🔥🔥 You’re an absolute inspiration in all that you do. @elvis and Ben are looking on too. Harper and Finley are blessed to have you with them on their journey 🙌 Will be looking forward to the 15th of October🙏🙏,” a third supporter gushed, referencing Riley’s late brother Benjamin Keough and her half-sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood.

lisa marie presley
Source: MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

“Can’t wait to hear her story! This is amazing! 🤍,” a fourth individual penned, while a fifth noted, “Oh, Riley. This brought tears to my eyes. Thank you so very much ❤️.”

As OK! previously reported, Lisa Marie died on January 12, 2023, from a bowel obstruction.

Following her death, Riley became the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate, which the actress’ grandmother Priscilla Presley contested.

The legal battle began when the 77-year-old questioned a 2016 change in Lisa Marie's will that removed Priscilla and the late musician's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees. Priscilla claimed she was completely unaware of the change until after her daughter’s passing.

riley keough
Source: @rileykeough/Instagram

Lisa Marie Presley was a mother-of-four.

MORE ON:
Riley Keough

"Lisa wanted Riley and Ben to be the trustees," an insider added. "Priscilla doesn't want Riley solely in charge, because then she has no say. Meanwhile, Riley doesn't want Priscilla to butt in. It's a very sad situation. Riley is shocked Priscilla is contesting the amendment."

The source noted Riley was "distraught" over her rift with her grandmother. "The family drama is the last thing Riley wants to be dealing with."

priscilla presley
Source: MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley died in January 2023.

They also noted the mother-of-one was "deeply upset at how things [were] unfolding."

Despite the alleged drama between Priscilla and Riley over the trust, the two reached a settlement in May 2023.

Source: OK!

"Families are happy," Ronsen Shamoon, Priscilla's attorney, said at the time. "Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future."

