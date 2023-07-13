Autopsy Report Released: Drug-addled Lisa Marie Presley Died After Suffering Complications From a Small Bowel Obstruction, Coroner Report Reveals

Lisa Marie Presley died after suffering complications connected to the "sequelae of small bowel obstruction," according to a report by the L.A. County Coroner. Sequelae refers to a condition or a disease that emerges as a result of a prior disease, injury or other health concern.

Toxicology reports also revealed oxycodone, Buprenorphine and traces of the antipsychotic drug Quetiapine were present in her blood. The report further noted that no drug paraphernalia was found in the home when she was initially taken to the hospital, and her urine toxicology screening came back negative.