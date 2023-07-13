Autopsy Report Released: Drug-addled Lisa Marie Presley Died After Suffering Complications From a Small Bowel Obstruction, Coroner Report Reveals
Lisa Marie Presley died after suffering complications connected to the "sequelae of small bowel obstruction," according to a report by the L.A. County Coroner. Sequelae refers to a condition or a disease that emerges as a result of a prior disease, injury or other health concern.
Toxicology reports also revealed oxycodone, Buprenorphine and traces of the antipsychotic drug Quetiapine were present in her blood. The report further noted that no drug paraphernalia was found in the home when she was initially taken to the hospital, and her urine toxicology screening came back negative.
Use of opioids can lead to constipation which can then result in more serious obstructions. The coroner's report, per a news outlet, stated that Lisa Marie's specific type of obstruction was a "strangulated small bowel."
This was believed to be "caused by adhesions that developed" after undergoing bariatric surgery years prior.
As OK! previously reported, the 54-year-old was found unresponsive in her California home on Thursday, January 12, and was taken to a Los Angeles hospital in critical condition.
"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," her mother, Priscilla, said in a statement at the time. "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."
However, despite the medical staff's greatest efforts, it was confirmed later that day that Lisa Marie had passed away.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," the former wife of Elvis Presley said on Thursday, January 12.
"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known," she continued. "Thank you for the love and prayers."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Riley Keough Honors Late Mother Lisa Marie and Brother Benjamin on Anniversary of His Tragic Death
- Priscilla Presley Insists Elvis 'Would Be Proud' of Settlement With Riley Keough After Lisa Marie's 'Devastating' Passing
- Riley Keough Files to Become Sole Trustee of Lisa Marie Presley's Estate After Settlement With Priscilla
Following her passing, sources confirmed Lisa Marie had lost between 40 and 50 pounds in the weeks leading up to her death. She had reportedly been struggling with substance abuse at the time, and had been taking a combination of weight loss medications and opioids.
It was also reported Lisa Marie mentioned experiencing abdominal pain the morning of her initial cardiac arrest.
She left behind 33-year-old daughter Riley Keough, shared with ex Danny Keough, as well as and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finely Lockwood, who she had with ex Michael Lockwood.
Lisa Marie and Danny's late son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020.
TMZ reported the details of the coroner's report.