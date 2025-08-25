Riley Keough Stuns in Tiny Bikini as She Enjoys Vacation Alongside Husband Ben Smith-Peterson: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Riley Keough soaked up the sun on a tropical getaway with her husband, Ben Smith-Peterson, showing off her toned figure in a chic bikini. The Daisy Jones & The Six star rocked an orange-and-blue patterned two-piece that perfectly flattered her curves. She topped it off with a wide-brimmed straw hat and oversized sunglasses, pulling together that effortless beach look.

Source: @rileykeough/Instagram The actress wore a chic orange-and-blue bikini with a straw hat and sunglasses.

In one shot, Keough leaned in close to the Smith-Peterson for a sunny selfie. Another snap showed her lounging by the shoreline as the waves brushed against her legs while she took in the view. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Trigger Warning actor was photographed climbing a tree, proudly flexing his toned back.

“Thank you @stregismardavall for a lovely week 🌴🌴,” Keough captioned the post, giving a nod to their luxe resort stay.

Source: @rileykeough/Instagram Riley Keough enjoyed a tropical getaway with her husband, Ben Smith-Peterson.

The couple tied the knot back in 2015 with two memorable weddings — first came a spontaneous Hindu ceremony during a trip to Nepal, followed by a family celebration in Napa Valley, Calif. In 2022, Keough opened up to Vogue Australia about her marriage, saying, “My husband is such a good person. He’s calm and loyal and strong and sensitive. He’s my best friend.” "It’s our ninth year together and we don’t stop talking. Relationships I had prior to Ben, you hit a point where maybe you don’t have as much in common with the person as you thought. And we just don’t have that," she added.

Source: @rileykeough/Instagram Riley Keough said Ben Smith-Peterson is a 'good person.'

The Lodge alum said she and the Australian actor enjoy each other's company. "We are always talking, and we’re always excited to get on the phone and chat. I love that. We’ve had some amazing big things happen, but also just the quiet moments when you’re in someone else’s presence and they make everything more joyful. At the end of the day, there is no side of me that he doesn’t know or love, and vice versa," she told the magazine.

Beyond their relationship, Smith-Peterson has been a strong support for Keough during her heartbreak and family struggles. “Through it all, Ben was a total rock for Riley; she couldn’t be more grateful to have him in her life,” a source explained. “The last few years have been extremely tough for Riley, with her brother dying and then her mom and the issue with her grandmother over her grandfather, [Elvis Presley's], estate; there was a lot of grief.”

Source: @rileykeough/Instagram The couple married in 2015, with ceremonies in Nepal and Napa Valley.

In 2020, Keough's brother, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide at age 27. Just three years later, her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, passed away at 54 after suffering a small bowel obstruction from bariatric surgery. Following Lisa Marie’s death, Riley became guardian to her twin sisters, Finley and Harper Lockwood, 16, while also taking control of her late mother’s estate. That decision sparked a legal clash with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, though the two eventually settled the matter.

Now, Priscilla is at the center of a new legal battle tied to Lisa Marie’s 2023 cardiac arrest. The lawsuit claims she went against Lisa Marie’s 2010 Advance Health Care Directive, which stated her life should be prolonged “as long as possible in making end-of-life decisions.” According to the complaint, filed by Lisa Marie’s business partners, Priscilla “pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted and before her granddaughter Riley was able to get to the hospital.”