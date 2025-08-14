Priscilla Presley Hits Back at Lawsuit Claiming She 'Pulled the Plug' on Daughter Lisa Marie's Life Support

Article continues below advertisement

Priscilla Presley isn’t staying quiet as she’s pushing back hard against shocking claims in a new lawsuit filed by her former business partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, on August 13. The two — who once ran Priscilla Presley Partners — are suing for at least $50 million. Their filing said they were caught in a family trust power struggle and accused Priscilla of ending daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s life support after her cardiac arrest in 2023.

According to the suit, Priscilla ignored Lisa Marie’s 2010 Advance Health Care Directive, which stated she wanted her life “to be prolonged as long as possible in making end-of-life decisions.” The complaint alleged Priscilla “pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted and before her granddaughter Riley [Keough] was able to get to the hospital.”

Source: MEGA Priscilla Presley is fighting back against a $50 million lawsuit.

Lisa Marie, the sole heir to her late father Elvis Presley’s estate, died from a small bowel obstruction caused by complications from previous weight-loss surgery.

The suit also claimed Priscilla had a motive. “Priscilla knew that Lisa’s death neutralized the threat of Lisa’s efforts to have Priscilla removed as the sole trustee of Lisa’s irrevocable life insurance trust, and Priscilla ultimately wanted to control the Promenade Trust and Graceland,” it read.

Source: MEGA The star's ex-business partners claim Priscilla Presley ended Lisa Marie Presley’s life support.

The filing even alleged that before Lisa’s funeral, Priscilla told guests at her home, “I’m the queen. I’m in charge of Graceland.” Priscilla isn’t taking those accusations lightly as she also filed claims against Brigitte and Kevin, alleging they took advantage of her trust.

“Our client, Priscilla Presley filed a complaint over a year ago in which she alleges that she was the victim of a concerted effort by Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko (among others) to isolate her from her trusted advisors and dupe her into signing a series of agreements in which Kruse contends she gave them a majority interest in Presley’s own name, image, and likeness, in perpetuity, and that purportedly required Presley to get their permission before even accepting any offer of employment or otherwise,” her attorney Marty Singer told an outlet. Singer described the case as a “malicious character assassination” against Priscilla, calling it “one of the most shameful, ridiculous, salacious and meritless lawsuits I have seen in my practice.”

Source: MEGA Priscilla Presley’s lawyer says the accusations are false and cruel.

“Accusing a grieving mother of contributing to her daughter’s death is not savvy advocacy,” he said. “These fabricated claims have absolutely no validity and we are confident this case will be dismissed.”

Her legal team said Brigitte and her associates didn’t just try to control Priscilla’s image — they also meddled in her finances. “Presley alleges Kruse and her co-conspirators closed all of Presley’s bank accounts and opened new ones on which they were signatories,” the complaint stated.

They allegedly took over $120,000 in “commissions” from the motion picture Priscilla despite having “absolutely nothing to do with” the deal. Priscilla also said she was “duped” into sending valuable personal items and confidential financial records to Brigitte's home in Florida. She was told it was for free storage, but then they charged more than $30,000 for moving and storage costs. The filing even claimed her ex-partners wanted “the right to attend Presley’s memorial service in the future” to raise their own public profiles.

Source: MEGA Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough is fully supporting her grandmother.

When Priscilla learned what she called “elder abuse and fraud,” she shut down the accounts they controlled — accounts that had gone from hundreds of thousands of dollars to less than $3,000. Brigitte, however, said she and Kevin “worked tirelessly” to secure a $2.4 million settlement for Priscilla and “a seven-figure deal” for her son, Navarone Garcia. They claimed they were fired just before the deal closed and were never paid.

Priscilla’s camp said she's not alone, as her granddaughter Riley Keough “stands behind her grandmother 100 percent and is equally disgusted with this latest, vicious attempt by Kruse to attempt to ruin her grandmother’s life.”